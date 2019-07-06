×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Inter tell Icardi & Nainggolan they can leave

Omnisport
NEWS
News
64   //    06 Jul 2019, 18:40 IST
Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan
Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan

Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are not part of Inter's project for next season, says the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi was stripped of the club's captaincy last season and subsequently left out by then head coach Luciano Spalletti, although he returned to action before the end of the season.

Spalletti has been replaced by Antonio Conte and Icardi, who has been linked with clubs including Serie A champions Juventus, has indicated he wants to stay.

Nainggolan, meanwhile, struggled to make an impact in an injury-affected first season with the Nerazzurri after he joined from Serie A rivals Roma.

And Marotta has confirmed both Icardi and Nainggolan will be allowed to leave the club.

"They are not part of our plans," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We have already talked to them, with all due respect to them.

"It's one thing to say that Icardi is on the market, it's one thing to respect the contractual aspects, a collective agreement that still requires the player to take part in the training.

"We absolutely do not want to fail in our duties. Then there are also rights such as that of the coach to choose training on the pitch."

Advertisement

Inter have been linked with moves for strikers Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko as they look to rebuild their squad under new coach Conte.

"A great Inter is taking shape," Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport in a separate interview.

"People always say the squad is a reflection of the club, and there is now a solid ownership behind Inter with long-term vision. The team will follow that pattern.

"Along with all that, Antonio Conte is Inter's real top player."

Advertisement
Nobody is indispensable - Nainggolan issues Icardi warning
RELATED STORY
We all need to row in the same direction – Nainggolan after Icardi's return
RELATED STORY
Juve the team Inter want to beat, says Nainggolan
RELATED STORY
Inter Milan Transfer News: Inter eager to sign Lukaku but must sell Icardi first
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Icardi tells Inter he wants to stay
RELATED STORY
Icardi to make Inter return at Genoa
RELATED STORY
Mauro Icardi News: 'Icardi worth more than Messi and Ronaldo,' claims Inter boss
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Beckham's Inter Miami make Icardi offer
RELATED STORY
Icardi planning Inter stay - agent Wanda Nara
RELATED STORY
Spalletti has right to pick Inter team amid Icardi absence – Marotta
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us