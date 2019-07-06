Inter tell Icardi & Nainggolan they can leave

Mauro Icardi and Radja Nainggolan are not part of Inter's project for next season, says the club's chief executive Giuseppe Marotta.

Icardi was stripped of the club's captaincy last season and subsequently left out by then head coach Luciano Spalletti, although he returned to action before the end of the season.

Spalletti has been replaced by Antonio Conte and Icardi, who has been linked with clubs including Serie A champions Juventus, has indicated he wants to stay.

Nainggolan, meanwhile, struggled to make an impact in an injury-affected first season with the Nerazzurri after he joined from Serie A rivals Roma.

And Marotta has confirmed both Icardi and Nainggolan will be allowed to leave the club.

"They are not part of our plans," he told Sky Sport Italia. "We have already talked to them, with all due respect to them.

"It's one thing to say that Icardi is on the market, it's one thing to respect the contractual aspects, a collective agreement that still requires the player to take part in the training.

"We absolutely do not want to fail in our duties. Then there are also rights such as that of the coach to choose training on the pitch."

2.14 - Antonio Conte averaged 2.14 points per game as a manager in the Premier League; only Sir Alex Ferguson (2.16) and Pep Guardiola (2.34) have averaged more in the competition's history (min. 10 games managed). Ciao. pic.twitter.com/UuI7atnlVD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2018

Inter have been linked with moves for strikers Romelu Lukaku and Edin Dzeko as they look to rebuild their squad under new coach Conte.

"A great Inter is taking shape," Marotta told Gazzetta dello Sport in a separate interview.

"People always say the squad is a reflection of the club, and there is now a solid ownership behind Inter with long-term vision. The team will follow that pattern.

"Along with all that, Antonio Conte is Inter's real top player."