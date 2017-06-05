Inzaghi agrees Lazio contract renewal

Lazio captain Lucas Biglia is in talks over a new contract at the club, while coach Simone Inzaghi has agreed to stay at Stadio Olimpico.

Simone Inzaghi says he has agreed a new contract to remain as Lazio's head coach.

Inzaghi took over in July 2016 following the shock departure of Marcelo Bielsa after just two days in charge at Stadio Olimpico and the 41-year-old led Lazio to the final of the Coppa Italia, where they were beaten by Juventus.

While Lazio are yet to officially announce Inzaghi's new contract, the coach said he has agreed terms on an extension after the club finished fifth in Serie A.

"I'm very happy to have renewed with Lazio," Inzaghi told Sky Sports Italia. "All that is missing are the signatures, and they will arrive soon. I'm happy to continue, we hope to do great things next season.

"Everything is shared with my staff and the players, but what I like is the enthusiasm we brought to the people. Seeing 50,000 at the Olimpico makes me very proud."

Inzaghi's next task will be persuading club captain Lucas Biglia to remain, with AC Milan linked with a move for the Argentina international.

However, the Lazio boss said contract negotiations with the 31-year-old are continuing.

"Talks are ongoing. I talked to Lucas before he left. Now he's away with his national team and he'll try to do his best," Inzaghi added.

"The club is in constant contact with him and his entourage. He's our captain and the coach thinks the same way the fans think.

"For us it would be a pleasure to have Lucas here again, with the captain's armband on, in our team. Lucas will finish his [Argentina] matches and then, along with his entourage and the club, make a decision."