Is Russia ready for the 2018 World Cup?

Omnisport's Confederations Cup team has been assessing whether Russia will be ready for the World Cup finals in 2018.

by Omnisport News 04 Jul 2017, 12:30 IST

Germany celebrate with the Confederations Cup trophy

The Confederations Cup is, as FIFA has regularly reminded us, a proving ground for the World Cup that takes place the following year.

The tournament in Russia, won by Germany in Sunday's final, has been no different. VAR technology was given a trial run on the international stage, the revamped venues have tested extra security measures and the host cities' suitability to welcome thousands of foreign football fans has been laid bare.

Now that the Confederations Cup is over, the simple question remains: will Russia be ready to host the World Cup in 2018? Omnisport's team on the ground in Kazan, Moscow, Sochi and St Petersburg have given their assessment.

1) KAZAN

Is Russia ready for #WC2018 ? Here are some thoughts from Kazan after a successful #ConfedCup2017 pic.twitter.com/ewDXrvrcvA — Joe Wright (@JoeWright004) July 3, 2017

To football fans outside of Russia, there is an undeniable air of mystery around Kazan. Moscow and St Petersburg are instantly recognisable and Sochi found fame with the 2014 Winter Olympics, but this sprawling city on the banks of the Volga and Kazanga rivers is largely unknown.

Funding has been poured into the city since its 1000 year anniversary in 2005 and one of the first things you'll notice is that it's still being spent. Apartment buildings are springing up almost before your eyes and the roads have almost all been refurbished or rebuilt, easing congestion and allowing public transport to stay punctual.

Kazan hosted student games in 2013 and the World Aquatics Championships two years later and the state-of-the-art venues for those events are still in pristine condition, as is the revamped Kazan Arena. The city wants to be recognised as Russia's sporting capital and it is certainly going the right way about it.

What will surprise most visitors, though, is the cultural blend. Kazan means 'cauldron' in the old Tatar dialect and the region's capital city boasts a population of 1.5million people which, one guide told us, comprises close to 100 different nationalities, many of whom are students. Leo Tolstoy went to university here, by the way.

The populace is largely Russian and Tatar and there are road signs in both languages (as well as English on the major thoroughfares), while religion is split almost 50-50 between Russian Orthodox Christianity and Islam. There are mosques and churches side-by-side throughout the city and not a hint of animosity or mistrust of strangers.

The best examples are the Kol Sharif mosque and 16th-century Annunciation Cathedral within the Kazan Kremlin, which is certainly worth a visit. If you have a spare half-day, take a coach (or even a taxi — they are amazingly cheap) to Sviyazhsk Island, an old fortress constructed by Ivan the Terrible that has become a community in its own right.

Away from the stadium and FIFA's army of terrific volunteers, English is not widely spoken, but that is unlikely to make it difficult to reach the ground or order a drink as you sample the local sweet delicacies ('chak-chak' the chief among them).

Kazan is not widely known to outsiders but the city wants to change that. My advice? Let it.

Confederations Cup: Kazan