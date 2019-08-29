It's crazy how strong Champions League is – Klopp

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 58 // 29 Aug 2019, 05:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jurgen Klopp with the Champions League trophy

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes it is "crazy" just how strong the Champions League will be in 2019-20.

The draw for the group stage will be held in Monaco on Thursday, with Klopp's Reds getting ready to defend their title.

Such is the strength of the competition this season, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham, Ajax and Benfica are in pot two.

Klopp, whose side beat Spurs in last season's final, said such teams belonged in pot one.

"I don't think there was ever a stronger pot two. It is just crazy," he told UK newspapers.

"They should all be in pot one, but there is not enough space there. I don't think there was ever a stronger pot three.

"If people really think about this kind of Super League, then you don't need it. That's it. Then pot four you can get RB Leipzig – wow."

Klopp's men are in pot one alongside Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Zenit.

Advertisement

The German said there were several contenders to lift the trophy in Istanbul on May 30 next year.

"I really think a lot of teams have a good chance. Bayern Munich now finally brought in [Ivan] Perisic and [Philippe] Coutinho which is like a big boost," Klopp said.

"Look at the squad Borussia Dortmund has and tell me we are stronger than them. That is incredible. They can make five changes and you think, 'really, they didn't play last week? Why?'

"There are a lot of quality teams – Juventus will be there, PSG will be there. Whatever happens they will find solutions.

"Real Madrid? Do you think they gave up already?"