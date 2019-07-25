It's not nice – Klopp says Fernandes would make Man United stronger

Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes

Jurgen Klopp discussed potentially facing Bruno Fernandes again this season after Liverpool were held by Sporting CP in a friendly on Wednesday.

Fernandes, who is heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, scored and set up another in the 2-2 draw at Yankee Stadium.

The 24-year-old Portugal international has reportedly been a target for Liverpool previously, but he impressed amid growing talk of a move to Old Trafford.

Klopp said the midfielder would only make Liverpool's Premier League rivals stronger if he made the move to United.

"If he will do that [join United], then we will face him," he told a news conference.

"He's obviously a really good player, they have already a few really good players so that will make them probably stronger. It's not nice, but it's not our cup of tea."

European champions Liverpool have endured a quieter close season and Klopp has suggested there could only be one further addition to his squad during this transfer window, having signed 17-year-old defender Sepp van den Berg from PEC Zwolle.

However, the German ruled out moves for Real Madrid outcast Gareth Bale and Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho.

His side's depth was hit further on Wednesday with confirmation right-back Nathaniel Clyne sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

But, asked whether that injury would impact Liverpool's transfer plans, Klopp said: "No.

"The injury will not have an influence on our transfers."

Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum were on the scoresheet for Liverpool against Sporting as they finished their tour of the United States winless.