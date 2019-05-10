×
It's only pain! Klopp hopes Liverpool trio can return

Omnisport
NEWS
News
169   //    10 May 2019, 18:54 IST
Mohamed Salah & Andy Robertson - cropped
Liverpool pair Mohamed Salah & Andy Robertson

Jurgen Klopp expects Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson and Mohamed Salah to be fit for Liverpool's pivotal final Premier League game of the season against Wolves.

Robertson and Henderson were injured during Tuesday's remarkable Champions League comeback victory against Barcelona, with the Reds winning the semi-final second leg 4-0 at Anfield to progress through 4-3 on aggregate.

Klopp replaced left-back Robertson at half-time following a couple of cynical kicks from Luis Suarez, though Henderson managed to complete the full 90 minutes.

Salah missed out on inclusion entirely, meanwhile, due to a head injury sustained in last weekend's 3-2 win at Newcastle United.

But Klopp hopes the influential trio can all recover in time for Sunday's league clash with Wolves, leaving only Roberto Firmino on the sidelines with a groin injury.

Speaking at his pre-match news conference, the German said: "The famous three words of this week in the dressing room have been, 'It's only pain'. Hendo said, 'It's only pain', Robbo said, 'It's only pain' - but it was real pain, wow!

"Unfortunately, Robbo could deal with the pain but only the rest of his body couldn’t because he couldn't really activate the muscle anymore, some nerve hit or whatever. They should be fine [for Sunday].

"Bobby is not [available] for the weekend, but we have time [before the Champions League final] and that should be enough.

"Mo looked good around the celebrations after the game, to be honest! The day before yesterday and yesterday he was running outside and will be part of training today."

Liverpool have five days to recover ahead of the visit of Wolves, who are guaranteed a seventh-place finish - and a possible place in the Europa League - in their first season back in the Premier League.

Klopp has been impressed by Nuno Espirito Santo's men and is anticipating a difficult match at Anfield this weekend. 

"It is a big challenge. They have quality and have created a style of play where every player wants to be a part of it," he said. "It is very rare that in all but three or four games they have used the same players. 

"They have [Ruben] Neves, [Joao] Moutinho, [Leander] Dendoncker in midfield, it's quality. They created a style of play that all the players want to be part of.

"Apart from two or three games, they played exactly the same three players in the last line. That's unbelievable and pretty rare. They have good spirit, good match plan. This is not the first time we played a good counter-attacking team. We will be prepared I'm sure."

Liverpool head into the final round of fixtures sitting second in the table and one point behind Manchester City, who travel to Brighton and Hove Albion.

