×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

'It's painful' – Southgate after England's Nations League semi-final loss

Omnisport
NEWS
News
69   //    07 Jun 2019, 05:32 IST
Southgate-cropped
England manager Gareth Southgate following the country's Nations League semi-final loss

Gareth Southgate described England's Nations League semi-final loss as "painful" but insisted the Three Lions learned so much from the extra-time defeat against Netherlands.

England lost 3-1 to Netherlands in Guimaraes on Thursday – Southgate's men missing out on a spot in the inaugural Nations League final.

Marcus Rashford had given England the lead via the penalty spot in the first half, however, Matthijs de Ligt equalised before defensive errors gifted Netherlands two goals in extra time.

It was an all too familiar feeling for England, who lost in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup, but manager Southgate was upbeat post-match.

"We were talking before the game as a group of staff about the incredible games England played in tournaments, the twists and turns, it's hard to take it all in," Southgate said.

"I thought it was a really high level of opponent, they posed us problems in the first half without creating clear chances. We solved those problems but throughout the game we made too many mistakes in our third, partly due to their pressure but partly just errors. We got into the lead and a poor goal from a set play, then we responded with our best spell, we changed the shape and got Raheem into the pocket as a 10 and we started to control the game.

"We scored, thought we'd scored, it was really fine margins, but we still controlled the game until the second goal. Last two goals are very difficult errors to account for. Incredibly proud, they gave absolutely everything, it's painful for them and everybody but a night where we learned so much.

"Some individuals really stood out, Declan Rice playing in that environment, Ross Barkley was outstanding, Raheem, so tough to take in the end as you get to another semi-final it should be a positive but everyone leaves deflated. I have to look at the bigger picture of what the players have given."

Advertisement

After a hard-fought 90 minutes, it all went downhill for England in extra time as mistakes proved costly in defence.

John Stones' error led to a Quincy Promes shot deflecting in off Kyle Walker, then Ross Barkley's mistake allowed the Netherlands substitute to secure a final berth against Portugal.

"I think we've had some players at the end of the season with difficult amount of minutes, others have had the opposite," added Southgate after being asked about Stones. "I think fatigue has played a part, a lack of sharpness, but I'm asking them to play in a way that puts them under huge pressure at the back.

"We wouldn't have reached the semi-finals without playing that way, to become a top team, Holland play like that too and made a poor error. I have to be there to support John, he'll get criticism, but the way we ask them to play they take huge strain on their shoulders and they are courageous to do that.

"It's the way we can and should play. That's not why we lose, they were uncharacteristic and not errors we would make, it wasn't risk it was poor execution and the last one was just fatigue. I have to not over-react and need to be there to support them in a difficult moment for everyone."

Advertisement
Netherlands v England: UEFA Nations League England Lineup, Suspension List and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League final shows English players must be given a chance, says Southgate
RELATED STORY
UEFA Nations League: 3 reasons why England lost to the Netherlands
RELATED STORY
Netherlands vs. England preview: UEFA Nations League semi-final preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
'Fuming' Sterling apologises to Southgate for England captaincy leak
RELATED STORY
Southgate fears Champions League 'mess' could harm England
RELATED STORY
Rice relishing 'massive' Nations League clash with Netherlands
RELATED STORY
Southgate applauds 'electric' Sterling after hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Nations League Finals: Tomorrow's heroes await step into the unknown
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix: I'll resolve my future after Nations League Finals
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow UKR SER 12:15 AM Ukraine vs Serbia
Tomorrow LIT LUX 12:15 AM Lithuania vs Luxembourg
Tomorrow DEN REP 12:15 AM Denmark vs Republic of Ireland
Tomorrow SWE MAL 12:15 AM Sweden vs Malta
Tomorrow NOR ROM 12:15 AM Norway vs Romania
Tomorrow FAR SPA 12:15 AM Faroe Islands vs Spain
Tomorrow LAT ISR 12:15 AM Latvia vs Israel
Tomorrow NOR POL 12:15 AM North Macedonia vs Poland
Tomorrow RUS SAN 09:30 PM Russia vs San Marino
International Friendlies 2019
06 Jun FIJ TAH 09:30 AM Fiji vs Tahiti
select leagues:
Featured
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
African Cup of Nations 2019
Copa America 2019
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us