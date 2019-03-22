×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Italian soccer federation to explore more ties with China

Associated Press
NEWS
News
16   //    22 Mar 2019, 19:00 IST
AP Image

ROME (AP) — Playing a Serie A match in China will be among the proposals discussed when a delegation linked to the visit of President Xi Jinping meets with the Italian soccer federation on Sunday.

The meeting with China Media Group head Shen Haixiong will also focus on TV content, collaboration over developing young Chinese players in Italy and instruction for using the video assistant referee, the ANSA news agency reported Friday.

The Italian federation said the meeting with take place at the organization's headquarters.

There are already strong soccer ties between the countries, with former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro recently succeeding former Italy coach Marcello Lippi as coach of China's national team.

Cannavaro's first game with China ended in a 1-0 loss to Thailand in the opening match of the four-nation China Cup on Thursday.

Also, the Italian Super Cup has been played in China four times over the last 10 years.

Xi was received with full red-carpet honors by Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Friday, launching a two-day visit aimed at deepening ties through an ambitious infrastructure program that has raised suspicions among Italy's U.S. and European allies.

Zhang Jindong, the owner of Suning and Inter Milan, accompanied Xi during his visit and took advantage of the opportunity to meet with Inter's Italian managers while in Rome.

On Thursday, Inter announced a preseason tour of Asia, which could include up to two matches in China, plus one in Singapore.

Associated Press
NEWS
FIFA: Nations must restore ties with Qatar to host WC games
RELATED STORY
Crisis infects soccer tournament as Qatar faces Saudi Arabia
RELATED STORY
US Women's National Team's lawsuit against US Soccer explained - and why they're justified in demanding equal pay
RELATED STORY
US Soccer president says women's lawsuit a surprise
RELATED STORY
Argentina announces professionalization of women's soccer
RELATED STORY
China beaten by Thailand in Cannavaro's first game in charge
RELATED STORY
Cannavaro replaces Lippi as China coach
RELATED STORY
Gazprom executive takes over Russian soccer federation
RELATED STORY
Colombia's female soccer players fight for level field
RELATED STORY
Top 3 most memorable Champions League Round of 16 ties
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
African Cup of Nations
PP SIE ETH Sierra Leone vs Ethiopia
24 Mar SEN MAD 12:30 AM Senegal vs Madagascar
24 Mar MAL SOU 12:30 AM Mali vs South Sudan
24 Mar CON LIB 06:30 PM Congo DR vs Liberia
24 Mar ZIM CON 06:30 PM Zimbabwe vs Congo
24 Mar CEN GUI 07:30 PM Central African Republic vs Guinea
24 Mar BEN TOG 08:30 PM Benin vs Togo
24 Mar CAP LES 08:30 PM Cape Verde Islands vs Lesotho
24 Mar TAN UGA 08:30 PM Tanzania vs Uganda
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow MAL FAR 10:30 PM Malta vs Faroe Islands
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us