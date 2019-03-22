Italian soccer federation to explore more ties with China

Associated Press FOLLOW NEWS News 16 // 22 Mar 2019, 19:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

ROME (AP) — Playing a Serie A match in China will be among the proposals discussed when a delegation linked to the visit of President Xi Jinping meets with the Italian soccer federation on Sunday.

The meeting with China Media Group head Shen Haixiong will also focus on TV content, collaboration over developing young Chinese players in Italy and instruction for using the video assistant referee, the ANSA news agency reported Friday.

The Italian federation said the meeting with take place at the organization's headquarters.

There are already strong soccer ties between the countries, with former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro recently succeeding former Italy coach Marcello Lippi as coach of China's national team.

Cannavaro's first game with China ended in a 1-0 loss to Thailand in the opening match of the four-nation China Cup on Thursday.

Also, the Italian Super Cup has been played in China four times over the last 10 years.

Xi was received with full red-carpet honors by Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Friday, launching a two-day visit aimed at deepening ties through an ambitious infrastructure program that has raised suspicions among Italy's U.S. and European allies.

Zhang Jindong, the owner of Suning and Inter Milan, accompanied Xi during his visit and took advantage of the opportunity to meet with Inter's Italian managers while in Rome.

On Thursday, Inter announced a preseason tour of Asia, which could include up to two matches in China, plus one in Singapore.