×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

James was 'streetwise' after head knock, says Wales boss Giggs

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    14 Oct 2019, 14:08 IST
Daniel James - cropped
Wales winger Daniel James

Ryan Giggs claimed Daniel James was being "streetwise" when a heavy collision left him briefly motionless during Wales' clash with Croatia in Euro 2020 qualifying.

Medical staff rushed to the Manchester United winger's aid after he was clattered by Domagoj Vida in the first half of Sunday's 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

James finished the match and later insisted he had not been knocked out, with tests showing no signs of concussion.

"He stayed down and was a bit streetwise," Wales boss Giggs said in his post-match news conference.

"He told the doctors, 'I'm not moving, I'm just sitting still.' Not to get anyone sent off but he was just using his nous.

"Like I said, at half-time he did all of the concussion tests and he was fine."

Speaking after the match to Sky Sports, James added: "There were a few tackles flying in, but you always expect it in these games.

"I'm fine. I think he just caught me in the head, but I didn't get knocked out fortunately." 

Advertisement

Gareth Bale's strike in first-half stoppage time earned Wales a point following Nikola Vlasic's ninth-minute opener.

The result left Giggs' men fourth in Group E and likely needing six points from their final two qualifiers to have any hope of reaching Euro 2020.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Tomorrow KOS MON 12:15 AM Kosovo vs Montenegro
Tomorrow BUL ENG 12:15 AM Bulgaria vs England
Tomorrow UKR POR 12:15 AM Ukraine vs Portugal
Tomorrow LIT SER 12:15 AM Lithuania vs Serbia
Tomorrow MOL ALB 12:15 AM Moldova vs Albania
Tomorrow ICE AND 12:15 AM Iceland vs Andorra
Tomorrow FRA TUR 12:15 AM France vs Turkey
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA NIG
1 - 1
 Brazil vs Nigeria
Tomorrow BER GUA 11:30 PM Bermuda vs Guatemala
16 Oct ALG COL 12:30 AM Algeria vs Colombia
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us