×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Joao Felix not competing with Ronaldo's LaLiga legacy

Omnisport
NEWS
News
97   //    08 Jul 2019, 18:42 IST
JoaoFelix - Cropped
Atletico Madrid new boy Joao Felix

Joao Felix has discussed life in Spain with Cristiano Ronaldo but insists he joined Atletico Madrid to "do my own story".

The 19-year-old has joined Atleti in a €126million move from Benfica, taking on the departing Antoine Griezmann's number seven shirt at the Wanda Metropolitano.

It is a number often associated with Ronaldo, with the Juventus star winning four Champions League crowns across the city at Real Madrid.

But Joao Felix, while seeking the advice of Portugal international team-mate Ronaldo, is keen to avoid comparisons with the LaLiga great and forge his own legacy.

"Cristiano is the best in the world," he told a news conference at his Atletico presentation. "When we were in the Portugal squad, he always talked a lot about Madrid and said he liked it a lot.

"But I'm here to do my own story and to be remembered as Joao Felix. They are good comparisons, but Cristiano is Cristiano and I want to be myself."

Joao Felix added: "I'm here to make history with Atletico Madrid. I'll do my best."

He became Atleti's record signing and topped Ronaldo as the most expensive Portuguese player of all time, yet the front man is not concerned by the price tag.

Advertisement

"This is a matter of the market, I do not understand any of this," he said. "I just play and do my job to help the club where I am.

"I've said that I care little or nothing about values. I just do my job."

 

Advertisement
BREAKING NEWS: Joao Felix joins Atletico Madrid for €126million
RELATED STORY
Atletico hand Joao Felix Griezmann's number seven shirt
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix to Atletico: Six Rojiblancos forwards teenage star can emulate
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix out to emulate Atletico's Portuguese greats
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix to Atletico: How Simeone's men could line up next season
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix: A brief timeline of the kid everyone's talking about
RELATED STORY
Cerci, Martinez, Vitolo and Simeone's attacking flops - will Joao Felix buck the trend?
RELATED STORY
Benfica rubbish Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid reports
RELATED STORY
Benfica star Joao Felix makes history with Europa League hat-trick
RELATED STORY
Joao Felix to Atletico: Benfica's talent factory strikes gold again
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us