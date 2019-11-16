×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson withdraw from England squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16 Nov 2019, 16:04 IST
Joe Gomez - cropped
Joe Gomez in England training

Liverpool pair Joe Gomez and Jordan Henderson have been ruled out of England's final Euro 2020 qualifier against Kosovo on Sunday.

Gomez, 22, sustained a knock to the knee in training on Friday and will not travel with the rest of Gareth Southgate's squad, an England statement confirmed.

The injury caps a tumultuous few days for the defender, who was involved in a bust-up with Raheem Sterling earlier in the week.

Some fans booed Gomez when he was introduced as a second-half substitute during England's clinical 7-0 win over Montenegro at Wembley.

Southgate and Sterling expressed bewilderment over the treatment of the young centre-back and England will now be without him as the Three Lions wrap up their Group A campaign, having already sealed qualification.

Henderson was not involved against Montenegro after arriving in camp with a viral infection, which has not fully cleared.

"The pair have returned to their club meaning the Three Lions will head to Pristina on Saturday with a 23-man squad," the statement concluded.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will hope to have both players available when their title tilt resumes away to Crystal Palace on November 23.

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
European Qualifiers
Today RUS BEL 10:30 PM Russia vs Belgium
Tomorrow AUS NOR 01:15 AM Austria vs North Macedonia
Tomorrow ISR POL 01:15 AM Israel vs Poland
Tomorrow LUX POR 07:30 PM Luxembourg vs Portugal
Tomorrow SER UKR 07:30 PM Serbia vs Ukraine
Tomorrow BUL CZE 10:30 PM Bulgaria vs Czech Republic
Tomorrow KOS ENG 10:30 PM Kosovo vs England
18 Nov AND TUR 01:15 AM Andorra vs Turkey
18 Nov MOL ICE 01:15 AM Moldova vs Iceland
International Friendlies 2019
FT BRA ARG
0 - 1
 Brazil vs Argentina
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
ISL 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us