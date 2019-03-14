×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jorginho criticism affects Chelsea, says Willian

Omnisport
NEWS
News
250   //    14 Mar 2019, 01:30 IST
Jorginho
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho

Willian believes criticism of Jorginho is unfair as the Chelsea midfielder's performances continue to invite scrutiny.

Jorginho has completed more passes than any player in the Premier League this term, but has been stifled by opposition on occasion.

Maurizio Sarri has retained faith in Jorginho, who followed him to Stamford Bridge from Napoli, despite questions over the amended role of N'Golo Kante.

And Willian confirmed it affects Chelsea players when Jorginho, who is yet to record a Premier League assist, is criticised by fans.

"I think this is unfair from them," he told a news conference ahead of facing Dynamo Kiev in the Europa League.

"Of course, I don't want to stay here talking about this situation, but when they do that, we don't feel good inside the pitch.

"So, even when the players aren't in good moments or play well, we need the fans to support us until the end of the game."

Questions have been asked about Sarri's lack of flexibility in his tactics, but Willian backed the Chelsea coach's use of Jorginho.

Advertisement

"Jorginho is very important for us, a very good player. We know his quality," the Brazil winger added. 

"We just need to continue to play in the same way."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Chelsea
Omnisport
NEWS
Why the criticism towards Jorginho is unjustified
RELATED STORY
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Chelsea Player ratings | Premier League 2018-19
RELATED STORY
I'm not special - Jorginho denies being Sarri's favourite at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Chelsea must use Callum Hudson-Odoi in their starting XI
RELATED STORY
Hazard can become best in the world, says Jorginho
RELATED STORY
Chelsea not ready to rest Jorginho - Sarri
RELATED STORY
Sarri right to criticise Kante and Chelsea players – Willian
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19, Arsenal 2-0 Chelsea: Two things we noticed from an Arsenal perspective
RELATED STORY
Sarri demands Jorginho back-up after Fabregas exit
RELATED STORY
Pulisic's Transfer Says He's Already A Starter at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us