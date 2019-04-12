Jovic not interested in Barcelona, claims father

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic

Luka Jovic is not interested in joining Barcelona, says the in-demand striker's father.

Jovic has hit 24 goals in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season, the 21-year-old announcing himself as one of Europe's hottest prospects.

On loan in the Bundesliga from Benfica, Eintracht reportedly have the option to sign Jovic for €7million at the end of the season, a clause they are expected to trigger.

But Barcelona are said to be preparing a €50m bid for Jovic as they seek a long-term successor to Luis Suarez, offering Eintracht the chance to make a significant profit.

The father of the Serbia international, though, says a switch to LaLiga's leaders is not appealing at this stage due to fears over a lack of playing time.

"Luka has a lot of offers, one of them from Barcelona," Milan Jovic told Bild.

"But he's not interested at this time. He's not sure if he would get minutes there.

"He wants to continue in the Bundesliga and qualify for the Champions League with Eintracht.

"He was here a few days ago and said, 'Dad, I'm not worried about money. I want to play soccer.'"

Eintracht are fourth in the Bundesliga with a four-point cushion to Borussia Monchengladbach in the race for Champions League football.

Jovic has publicly said he wants to stay at Eintracht if they qualify but the player's father accepts the club may be tempted to cash in if they fall short.

"Luka does not want to be against harmony," Jovic senior added. "If the club says, 'We have to make money with you', then he does not want to be against the interests of the club."

Jovic's seven goals have fired Eintracht to the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they face his parent club Benfica.

