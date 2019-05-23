×
Jovic, Rebic and Haller could all leave Frankfurt - Bobic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23 May 2019, 18:32 IST
LukaJovic - cropped
Luka Jovic (L) and Ante Rebic (R) in action for Eintracht Frankfurt

Luka Jovic, Ante Rebic and Sebastien Haller could all leave Eintracht Frankfurt in the close season, admits sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Jovic, who only moved to the Commerzbank-Arena on a permanent basis in April having proved a success since arriving on loan from Benfica in 2017, has been heavily linked with a switch to Real Madrid after scoring 27 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions this season.

Croatia international Rebic has been touted as a potential target for Arsenal and Tottenham, while Haller is also reportedly being chased by a host of Premier League teams.

"Anything could happen, and, of course, it could be that we lose all three," Bobic told Bild.

"I can guarantee that all three are happy here. The love of the fans is an important factor.

"But at some point other forces will come into play."

The trio helped Frankfurt reach the Europa League semi-finals, but a late dip in form saw them slip to seventh in the Bundesliga and miss out on Champions League qualification.

Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football
