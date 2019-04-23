×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Jovic set for greatness amid Barca and Madrid links – Milosevic

Omnisport
NEWS
News
12   //    23 Apr 2019, 12:32 IST
Jovic-cropped
Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic

Barcelona and Real Madrid target Luka Jovic is a "natural-born killer" who will undoubtedly become one of the best strikers in the world, according to Savo Milosevic.

Jovic has been linked with LaLiga giants Barca and Madrid after taking Europe by storm this season, scoring 25 goals in all competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt.

Only Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski (21) has scored more 2018-19 Bundesliga goals than Jovic (17), whose two-year loan from Portuguese giants Benfica became permanent last week.

Eintracht are reportedly set to cash in on Jovic amid interest from Barca and Madrid, and 102-time Serbia international Milosevic, who hails from the same city – Bijeljina – as his countryman, insisted the 21-year-old striker is destined for greatness.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Luka Jovic (@lukajovic_35) on

"Luka is very, very, very special. His capacity for scoring goals is incredible," Milosevic – now head coach of Serbian side Partizan Belgrade – told Omnisport.

"From any position and with any part of the body, he simply senses the goal. He is a natural-born killer.

"You cannot train some of those things. You have them or not. He will be one of the best strikers in the world in a few years, I have no doubt about it.

"He is still a kid. He is showing some incredible things."

Advertisement

Milosevic, who spent time with Real Zaragoza, Espanyol, Celta Vigo and Osasuna during his successful playing career as a striker, added: "Both of the big clubs would be great for him and he would be great for Barca or Madrid.

"It would be a good solution for any of those two clubs."

Jovic's goals have helped Eintracht up to fourth in the Bundesliga – the final Champions League qualifying spot – as the German side prepare for a blockbuster Europa League semi-final against Chelsea.

Tags:
Bundesliga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Reports: Real Madrid and FC Barcelona set to battle for talented Bundesliga goalscorer
RELATED STORY
Report: Barcelona's move for attacker becoming complicated as price tag increases amid interest from Real Madrid and PSG
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich & Chelsea to fight it out for £52 million striker
RELATED STORY
Report: Real Madrid eyeing a move for Barcelona's prime target
RELATED STORY
La Liga Rumours: Real Madrid eyeing a move for €70M-rated prime Barcelona target
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Man City not in same bracket as Barca, Madrid and Bayern
RELATED STORY
Bayern, Dortmund, Man City and Liverpool fighting for titles - the state of play in Europe's top five leagues
RELATED STORY
Barcelona superstar set for shock exit to join PSG, €70 million Barcelona target chooses to join Real Madrid and more: LaLiga Transfer News, 20 April 2019
RELATED STORY
Krstajic: Jovic can play for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Latest Transfer News - Zidane Wants Fekir at Real Madrid, PSG back in for Eriksen, Barca looking to seal Jovic deal and more...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us