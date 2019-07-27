×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Junior Firpo flattered by Barcelona links but focused on Real Betis

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    27 Jul 2019, 20:30 IST
JuniorFirpo - cropped
Real Betis and Spain Under-21 left-back Junior Firpo

Junior Firpo is flattered to be linked to Barcelona but is keeping his focus on Real Betis.

The defender is said to be a target for LaLiga champions Barca after impressing for Betis last term.

Junior, 22, was then part of the Spain side that triumphed at the European Under-21 Championship.

The left-back would provide competition for Jordi Alba at Camp Nou but is not getting carried away with the Barca speculation.

"I'm not unsettled," Junior told Mundo Deportivo. "That news is coming out and the truth is that it is a compliment and a source of pride to be linked to important clubs such as Barcelona.

"But I am focused on Betis because it is my club and I also have huge gratitude because they have given me everything.

"I think it's a sign that I'm doing things right. I think I'm in a great club and in a great team and that has helped me a lot.

"Last season we had an inconsistent campaign but we had great victories in the league, we were close to reaching the Copa del Rey final and we played in European competition.

"It went well for me and therefore that has helped me. But I insist, I am focused on Betis because that is precisely what has made me get here."

Advertisement

Junior, though, accepts a move to Barca could allow him to develop further.

"For me, Jordi is the best left-back in the world, a great player capable of defending and also attacking dangerously," he added. "If one day I play with him, apart from competing with him, I'm sure I could learn a lot by his side.

"What I cannot deny is that it is an honour and a source of pride to be associated with Barcelona, ​​which is a great club and has a great team. I am now at the top in Betis and what has to happen will happen."

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalans reportedly lining up a move for Junior Firpo 
RELATED STORY
Barcelona Transfer News: Catalan club make Junior Firpo move
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to beat Manchester United to sign LaLiga left-back, Zidane says 'no' to Neymar signing and more: Transfer Roundup, 26 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona make £90m plus two players bid for Neymar, Ousmane Dembele says no to PSG and more Barcelona transfer news, July 19, 2019
RELATED STORY
Barcelona hijack Real Madrid target for €30M, Los Blancos make shock bid for Man Utd target and more La Liga news: 1 June 2019
RELATED STORY
EPL Transfer News: Liverpool and Manchester United interested in Betis full-back  Junior Firpo
RELATED STORY
Rumour Has It: Barcelona offer Coutinho, Rakitic plus cash for Neymar
RELATED STORY
Valverde: Barcelona won't be rushed in left-back hunt
RELATED STORY
Barcelona to sign Neymar and 4 other players, Real Madrid to offer Isco or Bale to Manchester United in exchange for Paul Pogba and more: Transfer Roundup 17 June 2019 
RELATED STORY
La Liga 2018-19: The unwanted records set by Real Madrid
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
No matches in this week
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us