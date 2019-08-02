Juventus target Lukaku out of Man United squad for Milan clash

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 177 // 02 Aug 2019, 20:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku has again been left out of Manchester United's squad to face AC Milan in a pre-season friendly, with his move to Juventus reportedly edging closer.

Belgium international Lukaku is yet to feature for United during the close season, with the official line from the club claiming fitness problems as the reason.

But strong links with Italian side Inter coincided with his absences initially, as they looked to replace Mauro Icardi.

Inter confirmed their interest in Lukaku and that they have bid for him, though club CEO Giuseppe Marotta revealed their "fair and important" offer was rejected.

Juve have since seemingly emerged as the front-runners, with reports indicating a swap deal involving Paulo Dybala is just awaiting the Argentina forward's approval before completion.

Lukaku's continued absence from United's squad will further fuel the speculation regarding a likely departure, with the Belgian not travelling to Cardiff with his team-mates.

New United signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Wales international Daniel James are among those involved, as are youngsters Axel Tuanzebe, Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood.