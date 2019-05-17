×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Juventus urged to pursue Guardiola over Conte

Omnisport
NEWS
News
326   //    17 May 2019, 23:56 IST
Pep Guardiola - cropped
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Former Juventus defender Antonello Cuccureddu is urging his old club to go after Manchester City's Pep Guardiola in their search for a new head coach, rather than reappoint Antonio Conte.

Juve are on the lookout for a new boss after confirming on Friday that Massimiliano Allegri will leave his position at the end of the season following five trophy-laden campaigns in Turin.

Allegri won the Serie A title in each of his seasons at the Allianz Stadium, but Juve exited the Coppa Italia and Champions League at the quarter-final stage this term and are now preparing for a new era.

Guardiola has been tipped to take over, despite ruling himself out of the running on Friday, while Conte - who lifted the Scudetto three times in a row with Juve before stepping down in 2014 - is another rumoured name in the frame.

Cuccureddu, who won eight trophies in 12 years with Juve during his playing days and returned to the club in 1989 as part of the coaching staff, believes Guardiola is the right man for the job.

"To avoid mistakes, I would take Guardiola, even if it costs a lot," he told Tuttomercatoweb. "I respect Conte, but I don't know if Juventus will be able to resume the relationship now, given the way in which he left.

"It is clear the agreement between [Allegri and Juve] was lacking and perhaps, looking at it from outside, the club could not satisfy the requests of the coach. 

"There was a lot of disappointment for how it went in the Champions League. After so many years at Juve, perhaps Allegri has had proposals from other clubs [and is] ready to sign up to an even more lucrative contract."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Advertisement
Guardiola, Mourinho, Deschamps - who could replace Allegri at Juventus?
RELATED STORY
Guardiola baffled by Juventus rumours
RELATED STORY
Reports: Pep Guardiola reaches 'verbal agreement' with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Pep Guardiola after EPL Manager of the Season Award
RELATED STORY
Zabaleta expects Juventus-linked Guardiola to stay at City
RELATED STORY
Guardiola challenges champions City to make history with treble
RELATED STORY
Guardiola and Kompany to decide City skipper's future over a beer
RELATED STORY
5 things Manchester City needs to do next season
RELATED STORY
Pep Guardiola: The only way I know to Play football | Beautiful Football
RELATED STORY
Guardiola proud to compete with 'incredible' Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us