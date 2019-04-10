×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kane could be out for the season, says Pochettino

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10 Apr 2019, 03:32 IST
harry kane - cropped
Tottenham striker Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino fears Harry Kane could miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury sustained against Manchester City.

The striker had to be helped down the tunnel by Spurs staff after appearing to turn his left ankle following a challenge with Fabian Delph in the second half of Tuesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

He was later seen leaving on crutches with his left foot in a protective boot.

Pochettino is uncertain whether it is a similar injury to ligament damage that kept Kane sidelined for a month in early 2019, but he is worried he will be without his attacking talisman for the rest of 2018-19.

"If you see the action, it is an action that maybe twists his ankle and can damage the ligament again. We need to check in the next few days," he told a news conference after Spurs' 1-0 win.

"It is so painful. We hope it is not a big issue and will try to recover him as soon as possible, but it doesn't look good."

When asked if he feared Kane will miss the rest of the season, Pochettino replied: "Yes."

Pochettino appeared angry with Delph on the sidelines after the challenge that caused Kane's injury, with the City full-back having reacted aggressively towards his England colleague.

Advertisement

Delph was maybe fortunate not to be sent off, according to Pochettino, but he does not think either player was trying to cause harm to the other.

"I was talking to Delph about the situation that happened because he was so upset and so aggressive with Harry," said Pochettino.

"I tried to make him understand that it wasn't the intention from Harry or him to damage each other. It was a tough action.

"I said to him, 'You were lucky – checking on the VAR, maybe technically it was a red card'. I think both were fighting for a ball and had no intention to damage each other.

"It was painful in the action but it was a friendly conversation. There is no problem between us."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Why Harry Kane is not on the same level as Sergio Aguero
RELATED STORY
Kane off injured in Tottenham's clash with Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Top 5 in form attackers in the Premier League this season.
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Best managers of the league this season
RELATED STORY
Manchester City-Liverpool result 'not a problem' for Pochettino
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 unsung heroes of the season 
RELATED STORY
Premier League: PFA Possible Team Of The Season XI 18-19
RELATED STORY
Guardiola: Tottenham are not the Harry Kane team!
RELATED STORY
Why Ben Chilwell could be much sought after this transfer window
RELATED STORY
Top 3 matches in the Premier League so far this season
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 34
13 Apr LEI NEW 12:30 AM Leicester City vs Newcastle
13 Apr TOT HUD 05:00 PM Tottenham vs Huddersfield Town
13 Apr BRI AFC 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Apr BUR CAR 07:30 PM Burnley vs Cardiff City
13 Apr FUL EVE 07:30 PM Fulham vs Everton
13 Apr SOU WOL 07:30 PM Southampton vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
13 Apr MAN WES 10:00 PM Manchester United vs West Ham
14 Apr CRY MAN 06:35 PM Crystal Palace vs Manchester City
14 Apr LIV CHE 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Chelsea
16 Apr WAT ARS 12:30 AM Watford vs Arsenal
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
European Qualifiers
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us