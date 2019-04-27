×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Keita sets Liverpool record as Salah marks milestone in style

Omnisport
NEWS
News
22   //    27 Apr 2019, 01:38 IST
Keita - cropped
Naby Keita scored Liverpool's fastest Premier League goal

Naby Keita scored Liverpool's fastest ever Premier League goal as the Reds ripped through Huddersfield Town on Friday - with Mohamed Salah marking a personal milestone in style just before the break.

Just 15 seconds were on the clock when Keita doubled his tally of league goals for the campaign, slotting in off the post after robbing Jon Gorenc Stankovic of possession and exchanging passes with Salah.

It was Liverpool's fastest league strike in the competition, while also making Huddersfield the first Premier League side to score and concede a first-minute goal in the same season since Bournemouth in 2016-17.

Jurgen Klopp's side soon had another when Sadio Mane headed home Andrew Robertson's cross, the forward notching his 10th in his last nine games at Anfield.

Liverpool's first-half rout was not finished there, though, as Salah celebrated his 100th game for the club with a deft chip over Jonas Lossl, putting the rampant hosts 3-0 up at the interval.

In the process, Salah became only the third Liverpool player to score 20 or more Premier League goals in consecutive seasons for the club, following in the footsteps of Robbie Fowler and Luis Suarez.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Twitter reactions as Mohamed Salah scores a ruthless solo-goal and sets a sensational Liverpool goalscoring record
RELATED STORY
Salah nets 50th Premier League goal for Liverpool in record time
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town Predicted Lineups - Premier League Predicted Lineups, Liverpool and Huddersfield Injury news, Suspensions List and more
RELATED STORY
Salah happy and proud to break Liverpool record
RELATED STORY
Salah: Four wins will give Liverpool title
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 3 Reasons why the Reds won the match
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 3 players who won the game for Reds
RELATED STORY
Naby Keita- The midfield maestro Liverpool needed
RELATED STORY
Twitter hails Mohamed Salah for his stunning goal against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis 
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 36
59' LIV HUD
3 - 0
 Liverpool vs Huddersfield Town
Today TOT WES 05:00 PM Tottenham vs West Ham
Today CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
Today FUL CAR 07:30 PM Fulham vs Cardiff City
Today SOU AFC 07:30 PM Southampton vs AFC Bournemouth
Today WAT WOL 07:30 PM Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Today BRI NEW 10:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Newcastle
Tomorrow LEI ARS 04:30 PM Leicester City vs Arsenal
Tomorrow BUR MAN 06:35 PM Burnley vs Manchester City
Tomorrow MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us