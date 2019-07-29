×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Keizer unsure if Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes will stay

Omnisport
NEWS
News
198   //    29 Jul 2019, 03:26 IST
BrunoFernandes-cropped
Sporting CP star Bruno Fernandes

Sporting CP head coach Marcel Keizer is not sure whether star midfielder Bruno Fernandes will remain at the club amid strong links to Manchester United.

Fernandes has been tipped to join United throughout the transfer window and talk of a switch to Old Trafford has gathered pace with the Premier League season on the horizon.

The Sporting captain appeared to be in tears following Sunday's 2-1 friendly loss to Valencia in Lisbon, prompting talk of an imminent departure.

Asked about Fernandes – who was in the starting line-up – Keizer told reporters post-match: "We'll see if we can keep our players and then we'll see what we do.

"I hope he [Fernandes] stays, of course, like everyone else at Sporting, but we don't know."

Fernandes scored 20 goals – 31 in all competitions – and supplied 13 assists in the Primeira Liga last season as Sporting finished third.

And Sporting team-mate Luciano Vietto hopes the 24-year-old Portugal international will not be tempted away.

"He is the most important player of our team; I hope he will continue," said Vietto, who joined Sporting from Atletico Madrid this month.

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
Advertisement
Sporting boss Keizer admits Bruno Fernandes could leave amid United links
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Bruno Fernandes unlikely to join Red Devils this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Sporting Lisbon's president has demanded a higher bid for Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils will soon submit a bid for Bruno Fernandes, according to player's agent
RELATED STORY
Manchester United dealt double blow in Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire chase, Barcelona give PSG ultimatum on Neymar situation and more: Transfer Roundup, 25 July 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England amid ongoing links
RELATED STORY
Bruno Fernandes: Manchester United? I'm not the one to decide
RELATED STORY
Manchester United target Bruno Fernandes expresses his desire to play in England, Ed Woodward absent from pre-season tour to complete more signings, and more Manchester United Transfer News: July 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Bruno Fernandes will cost more than €62m, Sporting president warns
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils prepared to submit a £50m bid for Bruno Fernandes
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us