Klopp applauds 'role model' Salah after making Time magazine cover

Omnisport
NEWS
News
54   //    19 Apr 2019, 18:24 IST
salah-cropped
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauded Mohamed Salah as a "role model" after being named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world for 2019.

Egypt international Salah is on the cover of the magazine's edition for May and spoke of the need for women to be treated better in modern cultures in the accompanying interview.

Salah also has a reputation as a humanitarian and champion for charity, particularly in his homeland.

And Klopp commended him for spreading a message of peace in fractious times across the globe.

"He's a role model in so many different things," Klopp told reporters ahead of Sunday's clash with Cardiff City. "It's really, really nice to have him, and Sadio [Mane] as well.

"Both are Muslims and live that, in a world where these things are very often discussed in a dangerous manner, where people think 'they are all like this' or 'they are all like that'.

"We know that's not true, but it is nice to have somebody around full of joy, full of love and to do what he is doing around his religion.

"He [Salah] is in the middle of the dressing room, he's sensationally good with all the boys and he is very influential for us.

"And if somebody thinks he is influential for the rest of the world as well, then good, show it. I don't know exactly when the meeting [with Time] will be, next week or so.

"He will go there, because it's an important statement for the world."

Advertisement
