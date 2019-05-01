Klopp: City's form has been 'absolute madness'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 47 // 01 May 2019, 13:26 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has described Manchester City's form this season as "absolute madness" and will have no complaints if they pip his side to the Premier League title.

City moved back above the Reds into top spot on Sunday after Sergio Aguero's goal clinched a 1-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Two games remain for City as they look to retain their title, against Leicester City and Brighton and Hove Albion respectively, with Pep Guardiola knowing two wins will be enough to see off Liverpool's challenge.

While Klopp believes the title race will go to the final day of the season, he concedes that City's consistency this season means they would be worthy winners.

"I would just like to win our own games and then we will see what happens," he told DAZN.

"It could all be decided on the final match day. Manchester City have Brighton away and we take on Wolves at home. Those are no easy games.

"You are the man."



The boss has a message for @VirgilvDijk after his win at the #PFAawards. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 28, 2019

"Brighton could still be battling against relegation and Wolves have proven to be a very good team and a very unpleasant opponent. That could be tight as well.

"If City win all their games, then I can only congratulate them. It is quite simple. They will have had an amazing season, an incredible campaign.

Advertisement

"They had an unbelievable 2017-18 season and have almost matched their points tally from that year.

"That's absolute madness. You can only admire such consistency. I can't say anything bad about that.

"We don't want to win the league because City lose, but because we win. So, if City win the league, they will have deserved it."

If Liverpool do not end their 29-year wait for the title this season, Klopp is confident the Reds' faithful will taste domestic success soon enough.

"I believe that you will get what you deserve in the end," he added.

"If you don't get it on the short term, you will get it on the long term. It's as simple as that."