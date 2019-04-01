Klopp thanks Anfield crowd as Liverpool keep fighting for 'championship of will'

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 36 // 01 Apr 2019, 00:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thanked the Anfield crowd for inspiring the 2-1 win over Tottenham on Sunday that lifted them back to the top of the Premier League.

The Reds moved two points clear of Manchester City, having played a game more, thanks to a 90th-minute own goal from Toby Alderweireld in front of the Kop.

Klopp was impressed with the support of the home fans after the disappointment of seeing Lucas Moura deservedly level the match following a first-half opener from Roberto Firmino.

Indeed, Klopp thinks Liverpool's sheer desire to win would be the key factor if they were to end their 29-year wait to become champions of England this season.

He told reporters: "We are all human beings. Nine months ago, we started this mission, this ride, and wanted to go for the highest stakes in two competitions. We did it our way. The boys improved so much.

"It feels like we always have to apologise a bit that the football last season... people always want the 100 per cent package. We have to find a way to win football games much more often than in the past. Until now, it kind of worked.

37 - Only Chelsea (86 between 2004-2008) have had a longer unbeaten home run in the @premierleague than Liverpool's current streak of 37. Fortress. #LIVTOT pic.twitter.com/XcSmq5AdLO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 31, 2019

"The boys work hard and if we would be first of the table after the last match of season, it would be a championship of will. We want it. We get used to situations, bit by bit, a bit better.

"The whole stadium, it was 1-1, it was the best performance of a Liverpool crowd after an equaliser since I am in [the club]. The atmosphere was completely front-footed. When you concede a counter-attack like we did, nobody can be completely happy, but they celebrated when they didn't score, and we always had the chance to score ourselves. I am really happy about the attitude again."

Advertisement

City face Cardiff City at home on Wednesday before Liverpool play again, in a Friday trip to an improving Southampton side.

Klopp now wants his players to keep their momentum as he does not expect any gifts against a Saints side battling for survival.

"Momentum is not a coincidence," he said. "It is something you take, you keep, and you use.

"We play in five days against Southampton, they are in a really good moment, Ralph [Hasenhuttl] is doing a brilliant job. They will give us no presents. We showed again that the boys are ready to fight, and we will be ready again."

Advertisement