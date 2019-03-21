×
Klostermann handed Germany debut, Neuer preferred to Ter Stegen in new-look team

Omnisport
NEWS
News
35   //    21 Mar 2019, 00:56 IST
klostermann-cropped
Germany's Lukas Klostermann

RB Leipzig's Lukas Klostermann will make his international debut in a new-look Germany team against Serbia on Wednesday, while Manuel Neuer is preferred to Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Head coach Joachim Low shocked German football earlier this month when he announced Bayern Munich stars Thomas Muller, Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels were no long in consideration for international selection.

The experienced trio all played an important role in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph, but following an embarrassing title defence in Russia last year which saw them dumped out in the group stage and a dismal Nations League campaign, Low has opted to make changes.

Many have come out in support of the ostracised trio, criticising Low for publicly ending their international careers instead of just dropping them.

Bayern goalkeeper Neuer is one of the few experienced campaigners remaining in the squad and Low's show of faith also extends to keeping him in the starting XI, despite pressure to play Barcelona's Ter Stegen.

But the decision to ditch the World Cup-winning trio has given others the opportunity to impress, with right-back Klostermann earning his first cap.

His Leipzig team-mate Marcel Halstenberg lines up on the other side of defence at left-back, while Jonathan Tah and Niklas Sule are the ones to benefit from the absences of Hummels and Boateng.

Julian Brandt, Leroy Sane and Kai Havertz will support Timo Werner in attack, but Toni Kroos and Marco Reus have been left out of the starting XI, with Germany due to face Netherlands in their first Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday.

Eintracht Frankfurt star Luka Jovic leads the line for visitors Serbia in Wolfsburg.

Omnisport
NEWS
