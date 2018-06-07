Knee injury nothing to worry about, says Hazard

Belgium fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Eden Hazard confirmed the knee injury he sustained against Egypt is just a minor knock.

Omnisport NEWS News 07 Jun 2018, 15:44 IST 662 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was withdrawn halfway through Belgium's 3-0 friendly win over Egypt on Wednesday due to a knee injury, but he insists there is nothing to worry about.

The Chelsea star produced a strong display in the first half, playing a key role in Romelu Lukaku's opener as his shot was parried to the striker, before making it 2-0 in the 38th minute, turning Yannick Carrasco's cut-back in from the centre of the box.

Marouane Fellaini completed the scoring late on, but Hazard had long since disappeared due to taking an early knock to his knee, with Adnan Januzaj taking his place.

The attacker is adamant it is not a serious problem, however.

"I went off at half-time because I felt that my knee had taken a knock," Belgium's captain told reporters. "But don't worry, it's just a knock and [on Thursday] it'll be better.

"I had fun giving rhythm to the game, creating movement and putting a ball in behind. If we want to go far in the World Cup, we will need to be as strong and keep our freshness."

Belgium's World Cup campaign begins against Panama on June 18, before they also face Tunisia and England.