Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Knee injury nothing to worry about, says Hazard

Belgium fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Eden Hazard confirmed the knee injury he sustained against Egypt is just a minor knock.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 07 Jun 2018, 15:44 IST
662
hazard-cropped
Belgium star Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard was withdrawn halfway through Belgium's 3-0 friendly win over Egypt on Wednesday due to a knee injury, but he insists there is nothing to worry about.

The Chelsea star produced a strong display in the first half, playing a key role in Romelu Lukaku's opener as his shot was parried to the striker, before making it 2-0 in the 38th minute, turning Yannick Carrasco's cut-back in from the centre of the box.

Marouane Fellaini completed the scoring late on, but Hazard had long since disappeared due to taking an early knock to his knee, with Adnan Januzaj taking his place.

The attacker is adamant it is not a serious problem, however.

"I went off at half-time because I felt that my knee had taken a knock," Belgium's captain told reporters. "But don't worry, it's just a knock and [on Thursday] it'll be better.

"I had fun giving rhythm to the game, creating movement and putting a ball in behind. If we want to go far in the World Cup, we will need to be as strong and keep our freshness."

Belgium's World Cup campaign begins against Panama on June 18, before they also face Tunisia and England.

Martinez worried about Kompany injury
RELATED STORY
Kompany in Belgium's World Cup squad despite injury
RELATED STORY
Conti suffers knee injury setback
RELATED STORY
Oxlade-Chamberlain 'absolutely devastated' by knee injury
RELATED STORY
Liverpool want Fekir but 'nothing is done', says agent
RELATED STORY
Sigurdsson facing several weeks out with knee injury
RELATED STORY
3 players Chelsea should target to replace Eden Hazard
RELATED STORY
Rudiger bust-up nothing unusual, insists Kimmich
RELATED STORY
Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
RELATED STORY
Lukaku, Hazard on target as Belgium beats Egypt 3-0
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
FT IND NEW
1 - 2
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL HUN
1 - 1
09 Jun POL CHI 12:15 AM
09 Jun LAT AZE 08:30 PM
09 Jun HUN AUS 09:00 PM
09 Jun FIN BEL 09:30 PM
09 Jun EST MOR 09:30 PM
09 Jun SER BOL 09:30 PM
09 Jun DEN MEX 11:30 PM
10 Jun AUS BRA 07:30 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us