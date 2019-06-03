×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Koeman rules himself out of Barcelona running

Omnisport
NEWS
News
47   //    03 Jun 2019, 01:28 IST
koeman-cropped
Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman says the time is not right for him to consider becoming the new boss of former club Barcelona.

Koeman emerged as a leading candidate to take charge of the Blaugrana following reports that Ernesto Valverde was on the brink of his losing job.

Speculation surrounding the Spaniard's position has since gone quiet, with Valverde seemingly set to be granted a reprieve despite presiding over a second successive Champions League failure.

It is not the first time Koeman, who spent six seasons at Barca as a player, has been linked with a return to Camp Nou.

But having only been in his current role since February 2018, the former Everton and Southampton manager is not prepared to think about a change.

"If it's been a year and you only have only one season to go until the European Championships, then it isn't the right time," Koeman told Dutch broadcaster NOS.

"There will always be people who say 'if [Barcelona] come, he will leave anyway'.

"The media will run those stories and that is their right. I know what I've agreed with the KNVB. That seems sufficient to me."

Advertisement

Asked whether the speculation should now stop, Koeman responded: "Yes, as far as I'm concerned."

Netherlands are preparing to meet England in the last four of the Nations League Finals on June 6.

The winner will advance to face either Switzerland or hosts Portugal for the right to be crowned the competition's inaugural champions.

Tags:
Barcelona
Advertisement
Koeman dodges Barcelona speculation ahead of Nations League Finals
RELATED STORY
How would Ronald Koeman utilise the current Barcelona squad?
RELATED STORY
De Jong asked Koeman for Barcelona advice
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: Ranking the top 10 legends to have played for the Blaugrana
RELATED STORY
Greatest Barcelona XI of the 20th century
RELATED STORY
FC Barcelona news: 3 managers shortlisted as Valverde's replacement
RELATED STORY
Barcelona: 3 reasons why Gabriel Jesus should be signed over Antoine Griezmann
RELATED STORY
Copa del Rey Final 208/19: Barcelona 1-2 Valencia - 4 reasons why Barcelona lost the match 
RELATED STORY
Breaking News: Ernesto Valverde to be fired as Barcelona manager today
RELATED STORY
Barcelona News: 'He is a star' - Lenglet praises Griezmann amid Barcelona links
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us