Koeman urges Everton youngsters to follow Lookman example

by Reuters News 16 Feb 2017, 13:48 IST

Britain Soccer Football - Middlesbrough v Everton - Premier League - The Riverside Stadium - 11/2/17 Everton manager Ronald Koeman arrives at the stadium Reuters / Scott Heppell Livepic

(Reuters) - Everton manager Ronald Koeman has been encouraged by 19-year-old Ademola Lookman's performances since he joined the club in January and urged their academy players to follow the young striker's example if they hope to break into the first team.

Lookman, who scored on his debut against Manchester City last month, has started the last two Premier League matches, having quickly settled in at Everton following his move from third-tier side Charlton Athletic.

"It's very encouraging. The club has some good, young boys coming through and as a team that's exactly what we want. Ademola is a good example in that if you are good enough you will play," Koeman told the club's website (www.evertonfc.com).

"There are others here like him who will get their chance if they keep working hard. I'm not surprised because I am watching him in training every day. He now knows what intensity he is up against and the quality of the players around him.

"It's a big challenge for Ademola but he is doing well. He is the future of the club. He's a big, big talent who is working hard to improve, like everybody."

Everton, who are seventh in the league table after 25 games, host basement side Sunderland on Feb. 25.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)