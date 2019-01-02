×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Kompany: City v Liverpool not all-defining game

Omnisport
NEWS
News
7   //    02 Jan 2019, 22:45 IST
VincentKompany - cropped
Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany does not think Manchester City's showdown with Liverpool on Thursday will necessarily decide the destiny of the Premier League title. 

City returned to winning ways with a 3-1 triumph at Southampton on Sunday but head into the encounter seven points shy of Jurgen Klopp's league leaders having suffered defeats to Chelsea, Crystal Palace and Leicester City during December. 

Kompany was restored to the heart of Pep Guardiola's defence at St Mary's and City's long-serving club captain believes Liverpool are not immune to a slump similar to the one his team-mates recently suffered. 

"I've been long enough in the game to know how important this game is but, at the same time, to know that this is not the all-defining game – as much as people want to put it this way – because so many things can happen," the 32-year-old told Sky Sports 

"Who would have thought that we would have three difficult games in December? Nobody would have, a month back. 

"So there's nothing to say that with circumstances, injuries and everything that it can't happen to any team in this league. 

"Therefore, this game – as much as we want to, need to win it – it's not the all-defining game. 

"But if we play how we can, then I will feel very confident – despite the result, whatever it is – to go into every other competition and try and win it." 

Advertisement

City beat Liverpool 5-0 in the corresponding fixture last season but then suffered three consecutive defeats to Klopp's men, starting with the return game in the Premier League at Anfield before losing both legs of a Champions League quarter-final.

The game between the sides on Merseyside earlier this term ended 0-0 in October after City winger Riyad Mahrez skied a late penalty.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
City need to be ready for a fight - Kompany issues...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Manchester City to be decided by small...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Preview, team news, probable...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Klopp and Guardiola face off...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City v Liverpool: Crunch title clashes and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool v Manchester City:...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool might beat Man City to the...
RELATED STORY
Manchester City vs Liverpool: A potential title decider?
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 4 men who dominated the...
RELATED STORY
5 former players who played for both Liverpool and...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 22
12 Jan WES ARS 06:00 PM West Ham vs Arsenal
12 Jan BRI LIV 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool
12 Jan BUR FUL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Fulham
12 Jan CAR HUD 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Huddersfield Town
12 Jan CRY WAT 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Watford
12 Jan LEI SOU 08:30 PM Leicester City vs Southampton
12 Jan CHE NEW 11:00 PM Chelsea vs Newcastle
13 Jan EVE AFC 07:45 PM Everton vs AFC Bournemouth
13 Jan TOT MAN 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Manchester United
15 Jan MAN WOL 01:30 AM Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
AFC Asian Cup 2019
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us