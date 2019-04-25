Kompany: Still all to play for in Premier League title race

Leroy Sane and Vincent Kompany

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany insists nothing is settled in the Premier League title race after the reigning champions regained top spot with an authoritative 2-0 win at Manchester United.

City sit a point clear of Liverpool with three games to play and second-half goals from Bernardo Silva and substitute Leroy Sane created a sense that the biggest hurdle to them becoming the first team to retain England's top flight crown since United in 2008-09 has now been negotiated.

But Kompany believes the challenges ahead - starting with a trip to Burnley on Sunday and concluding at Brighton and Hove Albion on the other side of their last home fixture of the season against Leicester City - are significant.

"To me it's significant because it's a derby. That's the reason why," he told Sky Sports, before assessing the state of play in a relentless title race.

"Burnley is a difficult away game, as is Brighton and Leicester at home.

"There's still a lot to play for, for Liverpool and ourselves too.

"I'm happy with it because it's a derby and we will deal with the rest in the next days."

Making Blue hearts sing! pic.twitter.com/SFaj8RNoOx — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 24, 2019

Manager Pep Guardiola was in agreement with his captain.

"I understand the pressure we have and obviously here, at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard running behind, I told [the players] we needed to play to win, it doesn't matter if we concede," he told Sky Sports.

"Now we go to Burnley and we know how tough it will be. It's important to be calm. We are still not champions with three games left - it's incredible with the points we have and Liverpool have.

"I told the players don't read tomorrow, don't watch the television, just rest and sleep a lot and go in there against Burnley."