Kompany to put blood in the water for Man City lions

Omnisport
NEWS
News
28   //    17 May 2019, 04:34 IST
VincentKompany - cropped
Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany

Vincent Kompany believes Manchester City have the hunger of a pack of lions as they approach a shot at history in the FA Cup final against Watford.

Pep Guardiola's men beat Brighton and Hove Albion 4-1 last weekend to prevail in a relentless title race against Liverpool, adding back-to-back Premier League triumphs to consecutive EFL Cups.

If City overcome a Hornets side they have already beaten twice this season they will become the first team to complete a clean sweep of England's domestic trophies in the same season.

And, with the treble on the line, Kompany is not about to let his team-mates take their collective eye off the ball.

"It's not about adding that achievement [the treble] to my CV, I don't care about my CV," he told reporters

"I know this team and they are like lions. When this team is hungry, they are such a special team. I'm going to do everything I can to put a bit of blood in that water, so this team gets even hungrier.

"My style is pretty simple. Every now and then, when things are getting too comfortable, I go a little aggressive in training or I speak up and say what I think.

"But the main thing is that these guys, together with the manager, are always able to understand what the priority is.

"We focus on winning games. Winning one [Premier League] title was not enough, it had been done before. Back to back – that is special."

In City's penultimate game of the Premier League season, Kompany brought the house down at the Etihad Stadium with a screaming 25-yard winner against Leicester City – a moment he already "feels like it happened two months ago".

The 33-year-old Belgium centre-back lifted the FA Cup in 2011, when City ended a 35-year trophy drought by beating Stoke City 1-0, although heartache followed two years later at the national stadium when they were on the receiving end of an upset loss to Wigan Athletic.

It means he is on his guard ahead of what could be the last game of a decorated career with his club, as a new contract is yet to be agreed between City and their inspirational but frequently injury ravaged on-field leader.

"I'm so eager to play the FA Cup final, I'm so motivated," Kompany added "You can't be complacent going into any game. To have reached this final is an achievement in itself but now we need to try to win it."

Tags:
Manchester City
