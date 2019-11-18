×
Kroos: March games will show whether Germany are Euro 2020 contenders

Omnisport
NEWS
News
18 Nov 2019, 18:44 IST
toni kroos - cropped
Toni Kroos in action for Germany

Toni Kroos believes Germany will have a better idea if they can compete for Euro 2020 glory after next March's international matches.

Joachim Low's side secured their place at next year's finals with a 4-0 win over Belarus on Saturday, in which Real Madrid star Kroos scored twice.

The midfielder said after the game that Germany could not consider themselves among the favourites to take Portugal's continental crown next year, given the lack of experience of some of their players.

However, speaking ahead of Tuesday's final qualifier against Northern Ireland, in which a win will ensure Germany finish top of Group C, Kroos claimed they will have a clearer idea of their ability to challenge after the first international break of next year.

"It's no surprise that we want to win the game. Of course, the chance to finish first in the group is a bit of extra motivation," he told reporters on Monday.

"We've got some good players who have had some minutes. In terms of a grade, I'd put the year between a B and a C, because it's nothing special that we've qualified.

"Several of the younger players have improved already. We've made some progress. The international games in March will be important again as we play against big nations.

"We'll have to wait and see how we perform at the Euros, but I have a good feeling about it."

Kroos partnered Joshua Kimmich at the heart of Germany's midfield in the win over Belarus and believes the Bayern Munich star can make a success of such a role for the national team in future.

"Jo can do both: he can make life difficult for our opponents and he's able to make smart decisions with the ball. The fact that we work well together wasn't a surprise to me," he said.

