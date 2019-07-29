×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lampard condemns Chelsea chant

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    29 Jul 2019, 01:06 IST
franklampard-cropped
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard called for Chelsea supporters to abandon a chant that features his name alongside a reference to West Ham as "the pikeys", saying: "I don't want to hear that."

The chant was heard at the Madejski Stadium as Chelsea beat Reading 4-3 in a friendly on Sunday, prompting Lampard to remind his side's fans of the work the club has done to combat prejudice.

The use of the word "pikeys" to refer to West Ham is considered a slur as historically it has been used as a term of abuse against traveller communities including the Romani.

Chelsea supporters were condemned by anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out last season following chants directed at Mohamed Salah, while four fans were suspended during investigations into the alleged racial abuse of Manchester City's Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge.

Lampard told reporters he didn't hear the "pikeys" song, but added: "If there's a song in the modern day or any day that has offensive words, I don't want to hear that.

"That's me saying that as a big Chelsea man who really appreciates the support I've had over the years. We don't want songs with offensive words. If the fans could sing other songs then I'll back that. We don't want to hear that.

"The club are very clear with the work we do off the pitch about anything that's offensive or prejudiced and we've made a big mark on that."

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who has missed Chelsea's pre-season preparations while recovering from surgery on his Achilles tendon, is reportedly close to signing a new contract at Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement

Asked whether a deal had been agreed for Bayern Munich target Hudson-Odoi, Lampard said: "I think agreed would mean signed so we're not quite there but what's very clear is the club are working towards that.

"Talks moved on very well in the last week or two but it's not done yet. The one thing that's clear to me is I want to keep him here.

"He's a player we cherish. Players who come through the academy are the present and the future of the club so we're doing everything we can to get there. I hope it's news to be confirmed soon."

Hudson-Odoi made 10 Premier League appearances last season, but Lampard indicated the teenager may struggle to be fit to face Manchester United on August 11.

"There will be a period for Callum where his injury is fine and then he needs to get fit to play in this team because it will be demanding with the way I want to play, from front to back," said Lampard.

"He's not far away and I know he's done everything he can to be fit through the summer and the medical team have been very good. We're getting close."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Chelsea
Advertisement
Lampard wants Zouma to stay at Chelsea
RELATED STORY
''I don't need new players'' - Lampard happy with team despite Chelsea transfer ban
RELATED STORY
Lampard: I can be successful at Chelsea without new signings
RELATED STORY
Premier League 19/20: 3 ways Frank Lampard could set his Chelsea side up for the new campaign
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Frank Lampard provides vital update on N'Golo Kante's injury 
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Frank Lampard discusses futures of Kurt Zouma and Kenedy at Stamford Bridge
RELATED STORY
Will Lampard be successful at Chelsea once again?
RELATED STORY
David Luiz says Chelsea fans will only be patient for six months in Lampard era
RELATED STORY
Chelsea’s ideal midfield for the beginning of the Frank Lampard era
RELATED STORY
Chelsea News: Cesar Azpilicueta believes the players are 'close' to what Frank Lampard wants at the club
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us