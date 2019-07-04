Lampard to Chelsea: Legendary midfielder's playing & coaching career in numbers

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 153 // 04 Jul 2019, 17:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Frank Lampard during his time in charge of Derby County

Frank Lampard has completed his remarkable journey from Chelsea player to head coach after being named as Maurizio Sarri's successor.

The 41-year-old spent the vast majority of his playing career at Stamford Bridge and will go down in history among the club's greatest players.

Following spells with Manchester City and New York City after leaving the Blues in 2014, Lampard made the move into coaching last year and impressed during his one and only campaign with Championship side Derby County.

He guided a youthful Derby to the play-off final, where they suffered a 2-1 loss to Aston Villa, but that has not put Chelsea off making a move for the former England international.

As Lampard prepares for a new chapter, we look at why he is so highly respected at the club where he spent 13 years of his career, as well as dissecting his managerial record to date.





Frank Lampard becomes the latest #PL star to manage and play for the same club@ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/kXtNZGME1H — Premier League (@premierleague) July 4, 2019

LEGENDARY STATUS AT CHELSEA

11 - Lampard won 11 major honours as a Chelsea player, including three Premier League titles and two European trophies.

3 - Only three players have made more appearances for the Blues in the club’s history than Lampard, who appeared 648 times between August 2001 and May 2014. They are John Terry (717), Peter Bonetti (729) and Ron Harris (795).

Advertisement

211 - The Englishman holds the record for scoring the most goals for Chelsea in the club’s history, finding the back of the net 211 times. He has also scored the most Premier League goals for the club (147) and provided the most assists (90).



PREMIER LEAGUE GREAT

4 - Only four players have scored more goals for a single club in the Premier League than Lampard’s tally of 147 goals for Chelsea - Wayne Rooney (Manchester United), Thierry Henry (Arsenal), Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Alan Shearer (Newcastle United).

39 - During his Premier League career, Lampard holds the record for scoring against the most different teams in the competition (39) and scoring the most goals from outside the box (41), as well as being the highest-scoring midfielder in the competition’s history (177 goals).

44 - In his time in the Premier League with West Ham, Chelsea and Manchester City, Lampard registered at least one victory over all 44 clubs he faced.



YOUNGSTERS GIVEN A CHANCE



13,137 - Derby gave more minutes to players aged 21 and under in the Championship last season than any other club.

20 - Lampard won 20 of his 46 league matches as Derby boss (excluding play-offs), earning 74 points - one fewer than the Rams won in their previous season under Gary Rowett.

0 - In both the EFL Cup and FA Cup, Lampard faced Premier League opponents on five occasions during 2018-19, winning none of those games (W0 D3 L2). But he progressed on penalties against Manchester United in the EFL Cup and Southampton in the FA Cup after drawing 2-2 away from home in both matches.



AGE NOT A PROBLEM FOR ABRAMOVICH

17 - Lampard is Chelsea’s 17th permanent Premier League manager, but only the third Englishman after Glenn Hoddle and David Webb.

41 - Aged 41 years and 52 days on the opening day against Manchester United, Lampard will become the youngest manager to take charge of Chelsea since Andre Villas-Boas in March 2012 (34 years, 138 days vs West Brom).