Laporte: Deschamps must have personal reasons for France snub

Omnisport
NEWS
News
60   //    14 Dec 2018, 04:31 IST
Laporte - cropped
Aymeric Laporte celebrates scoring for Manchester City against Lyon

Aymeric Laporte believes France coach Didier Deschamps has "personal reasons" for not yet handing him a Les Bleus debut.

Laporte has become a regular at Premier League champions Manchester City this campaign, forming a strong partnership with John Stones.

But despite impressing Pep Guardiola and even with first-choice centre-back Samuel Umtiti injured, Laporte has been unable to force his way into Deschamps' plans, having not been included in a France squad since making an appearance on the bench for a 2-0 defeat to Spain in March 2017.

And Laporte is adamant Deschamps' decision cannot be based on his form on the pitch.

"There is a coach and he doesn't call me, so I need to wait, to keep working and that's it," Laporte told EiTB, a media outlet from the Basque region in France.

"Of course I don't think it's because of a sporting issue, you'd have to ask him personally, I don't have anything personal against him, but if someone has a problem it's him and not me.

"I could be a world champion... but these are the decisions of the coach, who is not calling me for, I think, personal reasons, and I have to respect him.

"I'm not going to call him. Why? To slam him?

"I'm still working in the club, playing at the highest level for this kind of thing [an international call-up]. The only person who can solve this is the coach."

Laporte, who rose to prominence at Athletic Bilbao before moving to City in January 2018, could also be eligible to represent Spain, but the 24-year-old has ruled out the possibility of switching allegiance.

"Play with Spain? I think that's already closed, but even so I opt for France because I'm French," Laporte said.

"I don't have dual citizenship and I'm not going to ask for it. I don't know if playing with Spain is possible."

