Leagues Cup Review: Tigres UANL, Cruz Azul to meet in final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
6   //    21 Aug 2019, 10:34 IST
TigresUANL - Cropped
Tigres UANL celebrate

Tigres UANL claimed a thrilling win over America on Tuesday and will face Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup final.

Tigres needed two own goals and penalties to get past America 5-3 in a shoot-out after their semi-final finished locked at 2-2 at BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Paul Aguilar's own goal put Tigres ahead but an Andres Ibarguen penalty brought America level before half-time.

Ibarguen looked set to be a hero when his deflected strike gave America an 83rd-minute lead, only for Roger Martinez to be sent off for lashing out.

Incredibly, Tigres drew level in the 95th minute when America defender Bruno Valdez headed a long throw-in from the right over his own goalkeeper Oscar Jimenez.

Leonel Lopez missed the only spot-kick in the shoot-out, Nahuel Guzman saving the effort onto the post as Tigres sensationally progressed.

It will be an all-Liga MX final in the inaugural edition of the tournament after Cruz Azul beat LA Galaxy 2-1.

Emil Cuello had cancelled out Jose Maduena's early goal with a brilliant long-range effort for Galaxy.

But Orbelin Pineda scored the winner early in the second half, curling a 25-yard strike into the top corner to send Cruz Azul through to the decider on September 18.

