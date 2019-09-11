Leeds United hand new deals to Cooper and Dallas

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper

Leeds United have secured internationals Liam Cooper and Stuart Dallas on long-term contracts, with the duo joining midfielder Kalvin Phillips in committing to the West Yorkshire club.

Captain Cooper agreed a new five-year contract just five days after making his Scotland debut, and his presence at the heart of Leeds' defence is a vital part of head coach Marcelo Bielsa's plan to get the Whites promoted to the Premier League.

Versatile Northern Ireland international Dallas has been playing at right-back this season in the absence of the injured Luke Ayling, and he has been rewarded for his impressive performances with a deal that expires in the summer of 2023, Leeds announced on their website.

Both players will hope to feature in a Yorkshire derby in the Championship on Saturday as third-placed Leeds look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at home to Swansea City when they take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

Phillips signed a five-year deal earlier this week, with Leeds saying they had rejected offers of over £20million for him from Premier League clubs during the recent transfer window.

| "We're onto something big here" Stuart and Liam sit down to discuss extending their stay with #LUFC, and look ahead to the future pic.twitter.com/TZS0w5ZT1W — Leeds United (@LUFC) September 11, 2019