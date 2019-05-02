Leicester's Choudhury charged by FA over social media posts

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury

Hamza Choudhury has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association (FA) over historical social media posts.

Leicester City midfielder Choudhury, 21, this week apologised for messages he wrote on Twitter in 2013 and 2014 that included references to race, suicide and women's football.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that the comments breach FA Rule E3(1) as they were abusive and/or insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

"It is further alleged that the comments constitute an 'Aggravated Breach', which is defined in FA Rule E3(2), as they included reference to ethnic origin and/or race and/or sexual orientation."

Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury has been charged with misconduct in relation to comments made on social media in 2013 and 2014. Full statement: https://t.co/k0CVUVf9fs. pic.twitter.com/BMXgKhiaPe — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) May 2, 2019

Choudhury has until May 13 to provide a response.

He said in a statement widely reported earlier this week: "[The posts] do not represent my true beliefs.

"I've learned a lot as a person in my early years as a professional - certainly enough to know that some of the thoughtless comments I have made in the past are both hurtful and offensive.

"I'm deeply sorry to anyone I have offended - both at the time and since they've been recirculated."