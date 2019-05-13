×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool defeat left a bad taste in Messi's mouth, admits Valverde

Omnisport
NEWS
News
178   //    13 May 2019, 02:28 IST
lionelmessi-cropped
Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi

Ernesto Valverde admitted Barcelona's defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League left a bad taste in Lionel Messi's mouth, but he felt the Blaugrana's 2-0 win over Getafe on Sunday helped his players "get rid of the ghosts in our heads".

Arturo Vidal scored in the first half and Messi had a hand in Barcelona's second goal as Mauro Arambarri put through his own net in the 89th minute to extend the champions' lead at the top of LaLiga with one game left to play this season.

Valverde admitted that bouncing back from a 4-0 defeat at Anfield, which resulted in a 4-3 aggregate semi-final defeat to Liverpool, would take time but backed his players to return to form in time for the Copa del Rey final against Valencia on May 25.

"For us, a victory was essential to get rid of the ghosts in our heads," Valverde told reporters after the win over Getafe.

"Everyone will bounce back, although at the beginning it's hard. We have the Copa del Rey final in mind.

"Messi is making an effort to overcome the bad taste in his mouth. We all had high hopes to be in the Champions League final and we have to move forward."

Valverde substituted Philippe Coutinho 20 minutes from time during one of his better recent performances for the club, and it was later revealed the midfielder would likely be out for up to 10 days with a hamstring injury.

The Brazil international was subjected to whistles from Barcelona supporters following his poor display in midweek, but Valverde said the receptions he has received at Camp Nou have not all been negative.

Advertisement

"I did not speak with Coutinho," said Valverde.

"They have whistled him, but they have also have applauded him. The best thing is to help the players."

Tags:
Liverpool Football Barcelona
Advertisement
Valverde feels like Steve McQueen but insists he has Barcelona backing
RELATED STORY
Champions League: 3 Tactics from Ernesto Valverde which won Barcelona the game against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Valverde not expecting Barcelona complacency or Roma repeat against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Barcelona FC: Why Ernesto Valverde must be sacked following Barcelona's humiliating 4-0 defeat to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
The writing is on the wall for Valverde after Barcelona's loss to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Twitterati have a field day as Lionel Messi failed to deliver in Barcelona's humiliating loss to Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: 3 Reasons why Liverpool beat Barcelona to complete a stunning come back
RELATED STORY
Barcelona also led by three against Roma, warns Valverde
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018/19: 3 clashes to look out for in Barcelona vs Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Collapse against Liverpool exposes harsh Barcelona realities
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us