Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool play like Brazil, says Alisson

Omnisport
NEWS
News
916   //    30 Aug 2018, 18:54 IST
alisson-cropped
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have "similar characteristics" to the Brazil national team, according to goalkeeper Alisson.

Alisson said Klopp had given him licence to play out from the back, allowing him to make a greater contribution to attacking play than he had been permitted at previous club Roma.

The 25-year-old, whose £67million transfer to Anfield in July made him the world's most expensive goalkeeper at the time, also said that Liverpool had lived up to its reputation as a club that "treats you like a family".

He told ESPN: "I have fitted perfectly in the team and in the team's style of play.

"[Liverpool] like [the goalkeeper] to participate in the offensive phase and in shaping the game from the back.

"It gives me a lot of confidence to play with my feet and I have to be focused for 90 minutes. It has similar characteristics to the [Brazil national team].

"In Rome I was already trying to help in shaping the game but the style was a little bit different to what we do at Liverpool."

Alisson has yet to concede a Premier League goal after three games for Liverpool and he spoke warmly about the reception he has received on Merseyside.

Ahead of the Reds' trip to face Leicester City on Saturday, he revealed that a conversation with Klopp convinced him that Liverpool was the right club for him to join, saying: "[Klopp] is a person who gives himself 100 per cent to what he is doing.

"The chat I had with him is one of the things that left me more calm.

"He showed his interest in having me, not only the club's interest but also his. It was a long interview despite my staggered English, but we understood each other well.

"He told me about how he works, how I would fit into the squad, how I also could grow personally here. He told me a little bit about the project -- a project with a winning mindset.

"Now that I am inside I am aware that everything he told me is a reality. It is a club that treats you like a family, even the fans.

"They are very warm; they are famous for it around the whole world.

"It is a very big club."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
Omnisport
NEWS
Alisson says Liverpool 'already feels like home'
RELATED STORY
Alisson to make Liverpool bow against Napoli, Klopp confirms
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Alisson is the solution to Liverpool's...
RELATED STORY
Roma had to sell Alisson to Liverpool, says Totti
RELATED STORY
Reports: Alisson wasn’t Jurgen Klopp’s first choice
RELATED STORY
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson to carry on dribbling
RELATED STORY
Salah success inspiring Alisson at Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Anfield atmosphere sweetened Alisson on Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Robertson, Alexander-Arnold hail Alisson's Liverpool impact
RELATED STORY
How Alisson Becker could make Liverpool the top title...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 4
Tomorrow LEI LIV 05:00 PM Leicester City vs Liverpool
Tomorrow BRI FUL 07:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Fulham
Tomorrow CHE AFC 07:30 PM Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth
Tomorrow CRY SOU 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Southampton
Tomorrow EVE HUD 07:30 PM Everton vs Huddersfield Town
Tomorrow WES WOL 07:30 PM West Ham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Tomorrow MAN NEW 10:00 PM Manchester City vs Newcastle
02 Sep CAR ARS 06:00 PM Cardiff City vs Arsenal
02 Sep BUR MAN 08:30 PM Burnley vs Manchester United
02 Sep WAT TOT 08:30 PM Watford vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us