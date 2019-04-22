×
Liverpool prove to be a cut above Cardiff thanks to Klopp's pitch-perfect plan

Omnisport
NEWS
News
123   //    22 Apr 2019, 00:22 IST
Klopp_cropped
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp applauds the travelling fans.

Jurgen Klopp revealed how Liverpool's attention to detail meant they opted not to cut the grass at Melwood in preparation for their trip to Cardiff City.

The Reds returned to the Premier League summit with a 2-0 triumph in the Welsh capital on Sunday, Georginio Wijnaldum opening the scoring in the 57th minute before James Milner's late penalty wrapped up the points.

Liverpool not only had to overcome a dogged home side but also a dry pitch and warm conditions, though they were not caught out by the playing surface thanks to Klopp's pre-match plans at the training ground.

The Merseyside club now have 88 points, already their highest ever total in a Premier League campaign with three fixtures still to go.

"Yesterday we didn't cut the grass at Melwood and didn't water it,' Klopp told Sky Sports.

"Obviously it's how people do it, so we trained on it and it helped, because it's so difficult, so different. 

"I didn't want to come here and be surprised by it, so we trained already for one hour and 10 minutes on a dry pitch, so the boys were used to it.

"It's not about it not being possible, you just have to be ready for things not to happen quickly and not to get frustrated. 

"We deserved the three points, it's an outstanding moment and 88 points is pretty special. This team deserves it."

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football
