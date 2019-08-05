×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Liverpool remain ambitious despite frugal close season, insists chairman

Omnisport
NEWS
News
39   //    05 Aug 2019, 13:48 IST
jurgen klopp - cropped
Jurgen Klopp with the Champions League trophy

Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has defended the club's lack of action in the transfer market, insisting they remain ambitious.

While Manchester City have invested in Rodri, Tottenham and Arsenal have broken their transfer records on Tanguy Ndombele and Nicolas Pepe respectively, and Manchester United are set to splash out on Harry Maguire, European champions Liverpool have cut a low profile in this window.

The Reds have only brought in teenagers Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott.

Manager Jurgen Klopp insisted in July Liverpool "cannot do it [spend] constantly" and that his "team is really good and we have invested a lot in it".

Werner agrees, highlighting the depth of the squad and asserting there is no shortage of ambition from last season's Premier League runners-up.

"I don't think it makes strategic sense for an owner to comment on transfer policy while a transfer window remains open," Werner told The Athletic.

"What I would say is that, as always, Jurgen has articulated the situation really well by pointing not only to the strength we already have but the strength we have to come back.

"Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back, Rhian Brewster is available properly for the first time, I'd say, Naby Keita [is] a year on, I could go on.

Advertisement

"It's also a very high-quality team and squad, which makes signing players who are better than we currently have more challenging.

"What I would say is that we always remain ambitious and we remain committed to keeping this amazing squad together and at a level where it can be competitive for all the big trophies."

Werner also is not concerned Klopp has not yet agreed to an extension to his Liverpool contract, which expires in 2022.

He says the former Borussia Dortmund coach is a "really perfect" match for Liverpool and is confident the club's appreciation for their manager is clear.

"What comes through from Jurgen is what a kind, humble, intelligent, confident and good-humoured leader he is," Werner said.

"He's obviously the right person for Liverpool. We were convinced of that the first time John [W Henry], Mike [Gordon] and I met him in New York.

"The match between the aspirations of our fanbase, the history of the club and Jurgen, they match up in a way that is really perfect. I'm sure he could have taken a job at any other top club but I think this has been a great match."

The chairman added: "I'd rather not talk too much about private conversations that we've had but suffice to say that we all think he's just exceptional. Jurgen knows what we think of him."

Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool chairman Werner: FSG not looking to sell club
RELATED STORY
Premier League to be a two-horse race again, insists Liverpool icon Souness
RELATED STORY
Liverpool FC: 5 shock transfers that Rafa Benitez narrowly missed out on
RELATED STORY
3 Liverpool players you should have in your FPL team - Fantasy Premier League 2019
RELATED STORY
Klopp: Liverpool must learn to deal with Champions League glory
RELATED STORY
Pogba does not feel loved at Manchester United – Evra
RELATED STORY
Alisson Becker is the dark horse in the race for Ballon d'Or
RELATED STORY
Liverpool boss Klopp rails against Premier League start date
RELATED STORY
Liverpool: 5 sensational last-minute goals by the Reds in the 2018-19 Season
RELATED STORY
Title race not just between Manchester City and Liverpool – Henderson
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2018-19
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us