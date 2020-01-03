Liverpool to pass one year since last Premier League defeat after Sheffield United win

Liverpool will become only the third Premier League club to go unbeaten for more than a full year after Thursday's 2-0 win over Sheffield United.

The Reds last suffered defeat on January 3, 2019, in a 2-1 loss at Manchester City, a reverse that ultimately cost them the Premier League title.

However, their response ever since has been nothing short of remarkable, with Thursday's victory ensuring they will pass the one-year anniversary of that defeat without having been beaten again.

The result was never really in doubt against the Blades, as Liverpool opened the scoring after just four minutes through Mohamed Salah and dominated thereafter.

Although goalkeeper Dean Henderson kept the visitors in the contest at Anfield, Sadio Mane finished them off just past the hour, converting at the second time of asking following a devastatingly rapid move that started with Alisson's quick distribution to Andy Robertson.

The match that actually began Liverpool's run was on January 12, 2019, a 1-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion, meaning they are technically still 10 days off hitting the one-year mark from the start of the unbeaten streak.

In that time they have played 37 Premier League matches, winning 32 and dropping points just five times.

That form has Liverpool firmly on track for a maiden Premier League title and first top-flight crown for 30 years; they sit 13 points clear with a game in hand on their rivals.

Nevertheless, Liverpool still have some way to go to match Arsenal's record-breaking run.

The Gunners' 49-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League started in the 2002-03 season and stretched all the way through to 2004-05, beginning on May 7, 2003 and ending October 24, 2004 in a defeat to Manchester United.

That run lasted 536 days, though Arsenal drew 13 times in that period, meaning Liverpool are already close to matching their haul of 36 victories during the record-breaking period.

Liverpool still have Chelsea to overtake as well. The Blues, under the guidance of Jose Mourinho at the time, went 40 Premier League matches without defeat between October 23, 2004 and November 6, 2005 – 379 days.

Preston North End (23 matches, 1888-1889) and Nottingham Forest (42 matches, 1977-78) were both unbeaten for 378 days, meaning Liverpool's current run is the fifth-longest in terms of days in English football history.

They are next in Premier League action on January 11 at Mourinho's Tottenham.