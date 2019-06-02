×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lloris bemoans 'shy' Spurs display in Champions League final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
109   //    02 Jun 2019, 04:02 IST
HugoLloris - cropped
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris felt Tottenham delivered a "shy" performance in their Champions League final defeat to Liverpool.

Lloris' first act was to pick the ball out of his net after Mohamed Salah dispatched a second-minute penalty – Moussa Sissoko having been penalised for handball inside the first minute.

A scrappy contest unfolded thereafter and Spurs' best chances fell to Dele Alli and Lucas Moura shortly before substitute Divock Origi rifled home Liverpool's second three minutes from time.

"It's always painful to lose a match of such importance," Lloris told BFM TV.

"It's hard to start the game this way but we did not get deflated, we played with our principles. 

"We were a little too shy before and woke up in the last 15 minutes. It's a shame. 

"We tried to do what we normally do but it was easy to defend for Liverpool."

Harry Kane completed 90 minutes on his first appearance since injuring his ankle during the first leg of Tottenham's quarter-final win over Manchester City in April, but spearheaded an attack that failed to fire.

Tags:
Liverpool Football
Advertisement
Liverpool aim for European success as they take on determined Tottenham Hotspur in UEFA Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: Spurs and Liverpool left standing after crazy knockout rounds
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19 final: 3 tactics from Jurgen Klopp that helped Liverpool beat Tottenham 2-0
RELATED STORY
Kane starts Champions League final
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final 2018/19: Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur's road to the final
RELATED STORY
Lloris 'privileged' to lead Tottenham as he bids for trophy double
RELATED STORY
Champions League Final: Liverpool 2-0 Tottenham: 5 Talking Points and Tactical Analysis
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League Final Preview
RELATED STORY
5 sets of players who could decide the Champions League final
RELATED STORY
Champions League final: FIFA 19 predicts Liverpool v Tottenham
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us