Lloris will not play again in 2019, says France boss Deschamps

Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Hugo Lloris will almost certainly miss the rest of 2019 due to an elbow injury, according to France head coach Didier Deschamps.

The Tottenham goalkeeper dislocated his elbow after landing awkwardly during his side's 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday.

Spurs have not yet offered an indication on his recovery time, but Deschamps expects Lloris to be out of action until the new year due to ligament damage.

"I talked to him after he recovered emotionally from what happened," Deschamps told a news conference. "We talked again [on Monday] and had more medical examinations.

"It is difficult to give you an exact date in terms of how long he'll need to recover. The possibility of a fracture has been ruled out, but his ligaments are affected. I'm not an anatomy specialist.

"Anyway, as far as we are concerned, he will obviously not be able to play during this international break or the next one.

"I'm not a specialist and I can't tell you exactly [how long he will be out]. It is not a week, either, but he will not be back on the pitch in 2019. That's almost a certainty."

Lloris will miss France's Euro 2020 qualifiers this month against Iceland and Turkey and appears almost certain to be absent from November's matches against Moldova and Albania.

The 32-year-old also seems to be a doubt for Spurs' remaining 16 matches this year, including four Champions League group games and Premier League clashes with Liverpool, West Ham, Manchester United, Wolves and Chelsea.

Spurs, who have won only three games in all competitions this season, are ninth in the Premier League with 11 points from eight games.