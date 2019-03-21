×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Low allays Sane injury fears after crude challenge

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    21 Mar 2019, 05:22 IST
LeroySane-cropped
Germany star Leroy Sane receives treatment against Serbia

Germany head coach Joachim Low said Leroy Sane escaped injury after a dangerous tackle from Serbia striker Milan Pavkov.

Manchester City's Sane hobbled off in worrying scenes as Germany salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Sane, who starred with 15 touches in the opposition box – the same amount as the entire Serbia side, was substituted in stoppage time following a crude challenge from Pavkov, who was shown a red card.

Low, however, allayed injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Netherlands in Amsterdam.

"It was a very, very bad foul for such a test match, in the midfield," Low told reporters. "The opposing coach has also apologised to me that such a thing happened.

"Thank goodness in this situation, nothing happened to Leroy, even though he hit him right on his foot. In such a situation, a player can also break his foot.

"Nothing happened to him, he had some cramps before. That's why he was replaced. But he carries no injury from this foul."

On the tackle, Sane added: "The foul looked worse than it was, everything is fine with my ankle.

Advertisement

"I'm very happy, we had a few good moves. We had good phases where the final pass was lacking, but I think that will come with time. Everyone could see that we got better and better."

Germany trailed at half-time following Luka Jovic's opener, with the Serbia and Eintracht Frankfurt star heading home from close range for his maiden international goal.

Low's side, however, responded in the second half and secured a draw in Wolfsburg via substitute Leon Goretzka in the 69th minute.

"In the first half the automation in this new team, playing together for the first time, did not function that well," Low said.

"In the second half the team sent a very good signal that we can increase pressure and we can increase the tempo. We had a lot of chances and we missed the final touch a bit. That is also part of the learning experience. Overall, I am very satisfied with the mentality, the pressure we created."

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Sane hails Guardiola influence on development
RELATED STORY
What is an inverted fullback? - Football Positions Explained 
RELATED STORY
Premier League Power Ranking: January 2019 - Pogba enters, Sane moves up
RELATED STORY
Sane delighted by comparison to 'legend' Giggs
RELATED STORY
Gundogan hints at seeking new challenge away from Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Sane the best in the world out wide, says Manchester City boss Guardiola
RELATED STORY
Top 3 matches in the Premier League so far this season
RELATED STORY
Guardiola woke us up - Sane reveals half-time rocket for Man City
RELATED STORY
Sterling can be one of the best - Sane hails improving Man City team-mate
RELATED STORY
Manchester City 3-1 Bournemouth - 5 Talking Points, Premier League 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
European Qualifiers
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us