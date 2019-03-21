Low allays Sane injury fears after crude challenge

Germany star Leroy Sane receives treatment against Serbia

Germany head coach Joachim Low said Leroy Sane escaped injury after a dangerous tackle from Serbia striker Milan Pavkov.

Manchester City's Sane hobbled off in worrying scenes as Germany salvaged a 1-1 draw at home to Serbia in an international friendly on Wednesday.

Sane, who starred with 15 touches in the opposition box – the same amount as the entire Serbia side, was substituted in stoppage time following a crude challenge from Pavkov, who was shown a red card.

Low, however, allayed injury concerns ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 qualifier away to Netherlands in Amsterdam.

"It was a very, very bad foul for such a test match, in the midfield," Low told reporters. "The opposing coach has also apologised to me that such a thing happened.

"Thank goodness in this situation, nothing happened to Leroy, even though he hit him right on his foot. In such a situation, a player can also break his foot.

"Nothing happened to him, he had some cramps before. That's why he was replaced. But he carries no injury from this foul."

On the tackle, Sane added: "The foul looked worse than it was, everything is fine with my ankle.

"I'm very happy, we had a few good moves. We had good phases where the final pass was lacking, but I think that will come with time. Everyone could see that we got better and better."

Germany trailed at half-time following Luka Jovic's opener, with the Serbia and Eintracht Frankfurt star heading home from close range for his maiden international goal.

Low's side, however, responded in the second half and secured a draw in Wolfsburg via substitute Leon Goretzka in the 69th minute.

"In the first half the automation in this new team, playing together for the first time, did not function that well," Low said.

"In the second half the team sent a very good signal that we can increase pressure and we can increase the tempo. We had a lot of chances and we missed the final touch a bit. That is also part of the learning experience. Overall, I am very satisfied with the mentality, the pressure we created."

