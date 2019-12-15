Lucas believes in Spurs' trophy chances under Mourinho

Lucas Moura believes Jose Mourinho can deliver long-awaited silverware for Tottenham.

Mourinho has led Spurs to four wins from six matches since becoming head coach last month, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Lucas said Tottenham were well-placed to claim a first trophy since 2008 under serial winner Mourinho, who has delivered silverware at the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea, Inter and Porto.

"Everyone is excited to work with him. Of course he's a big name, a big impact for everyone. Everyone knows his career, how good he is, because he has won trophies at every club where he has worked," Lucas told UK newspapers.

"Now it's a big opportunity for us to learn from him and we have everything we need – a very good coach who has a lot of experience and a lot to bring. I really believe we can win a trophy now.

"Each coach has a different mentality. He always talks to us, he tries to put in our mentality that we are strong, that we are a big club, that we are winners.

"He tries to put this mentality in us and then afterwards, tactically, step by step, his philosophy. But especially he wants to put this mentality – a strong mentality, winners – in us and that we can win."

Sitting eighth in the Premier League, Spurs face a tricky trip to Wolves on Sunday, just over a week after thrashing Burnley 5-0.

Lucas said Tottenham's performance against Burnley was one his team needed to use as a reference.

"It was the best game with the new manager – from the first minute to the last we were aggressive – we didn't let Burnley play and that's the spirit we need to keep," the midfielder said.

"We need to do it every game and if we do it – this aggressiveness, this concentration – then, with our quality we can go very far.

"We have a lot of things to improve on, but, step by step, at least this aggression and this intensity we need to show every game."