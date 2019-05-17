×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Luis Enrique backed by Spain despite continued absence for family reasons

Omnisport
NEWS
News
50   //    17 May 2019, 20:40 IST
luis enrique
Spain coach Luis Enrique

Luis Enrique will not be replaced as Spain coach amid his continued absence for family reasons, according to the Royal Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) sporting director Jose Molina.

The former Barca coach had to return home to attend a family emergency instead of presiding over March's 2-0 win over Malta and he is reported to have only had one meeting with the RFEF hierarchy since.

Assistant coach Robert Moreno took charge on that occasion and is expected to do so again in June when Spain face the Faroe Islands and Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers, with Luis Enrique set to be absent for the same reason as before.

Suggestions in the Spanish media had suggested the national team were contemplating at least hiring a temporary replacement for Luis Enrique, with Deportivo Alaves coach Abelardo – a long-time friend of the 49-year-old – said to have been considered.

But Molina, also a former Spain international, insists Luis Enrique has the RFEF's full support.

"The coach could not be here for the same reasons he left the camp in Malta, nor will he be in the camp for the two matches against the Faroe Islands and Sweden," Molina told a news conference on Friday following Spain's squad announcement.

"Thank you for the respect you have maintained for the situation that the coach is going through.

"The commitment of the RFEF with Luis Enrique is total. That commitment is mutual and will continue in force. On our part there is no doubt about that.

"We hope to see him for a long time. It's a difficult time and he has our help and confidence.

Advertisement

"It will be his staff who will take the day-to-day of the national team. They are in permanent contact with him.

"This situation does not have a deadline, we do not set any deadlines. We won't have any change of coach."

Advertisement
Luis Enrique to miss Spain game 'for family reasons'
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique to miss Spain qualifier for personal reasons
RELATED STORY
Morata dedicates Spain win to absent Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Spain will win for you - Ramos' message to absent Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Stepping in for absent Luis Enrique 'worst day' of Moreno's career
RELATED STORY
A lack of goals? Spain average more than Barca – Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique defends Morata after Norway misses
RELATED STORY
Ramos: Luis Enrique has a wonderful philosophy
RELATED STORY
Luis Enrique not looking to experiment in Spain's new era
RELATED STORY
5 facts you probably did not know about Luis Enrique
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Featured Matches
Ligue 1
19 May PSG DIJ 12:30 AM PSG vs Dijon
19 May MON NAN 12:30 AM Montpellier vs Nantes
19 May MON AMI 12:30 AM Monaco vs Amiens SC
19 May OLY CAE 12:30 AM Olympique Lyonnais vs Caen
19 May SAI NIC 12:30 AM Saint-Étienne vs Nice
La Liga 2018-19
19 May REA REA 03:30 PM Real Madrid vs Real Betis
19 May EIB BAR 07:45 PM Eibar vs Barcelona
Bundesliga 2018-19
Tomorrow BAY EIN 07:00 PM Bayern München vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Tomorrow BOR BOR 07:00 PM Borussia M'gladbach vs Borussia Dortmund
FA Cup 2018-19
Tomorrow MAN WAT 09:30 PM Manchester City vs Watford
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us