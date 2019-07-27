×
Lukaku drops Manchester United exit hint with agent selfie

Omnisport
NEWS
News
27 Jul 2019, 21:22 IST
Romelu Lukaku - cropped
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku appeared to hint he could be close to leaving Manchester United after posting a selfie with his agent.

The Belgium international uploaded a photograph to Twitter on Saturday showing him alongside Federico Pastorello, captioned: "Soon to be continued."

The post has fuelled speculation the striker could be closing in on a move away from Old Trafford, with Serie A considered his most likely destination.

Inter boss Antonio Conte has confirmed he would like to sign the former Chelsea and Everton forward, but reports suggest United have rejected the Nerazzurri's advances until now as they are holding out for a fee in the region of £75million.

Juventus are also said to be interested in the 26-year-old and it was reported in England and Italy on Friday that they could offer Paulo Dybala in exchange as part of any deal.

Lukaku admitted in April he wanted to play in Italy's top flight "sooner or later" and described Conte as the best coach in the world last month.

Lukaku has scored 28 Premier League goals in 66 appearances for United since joining from Everton two years ago, but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is believed to prefer Marcus Rashford as first-choice central striker.

Last week, Solskjaer described Lukaku as one of the "top, top strikers in the world" but felt United had coped well without him during pre-season, with the forward unable to play due to injury.

United have beaten Perth Glory, Leeds United, Inter and Tottenham in pre-season, with Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Rashford among their goalscorers.

They face Kristiansund in a friendly on Tuesday before meeting AC Milan in their final International Champions Cup fixture in Cardiff on August 3.

Their Premier League campaign begins at home to Chelsea eight days later.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
