Lukaku expects news on future next week as Inter lurk

Omnisport
NEWS
News
10   //    13 Jul 2019, 22:50 IST
lukakucropped
Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku expects an update on his future next week as Inter look to lure the striker away from Manchester United.

Lukaku joined United from Everton in 2017 and has scored 28 Premier League goals across his two seasons at Old Trafford, but he has been a regular target for criticism from fans.

The Belgium international has received flak for his technical ability, control and perceived lack of ruthlessness in front of goal, finding himself usurped as first-choice striker by Marcus Rashford last term after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho as manager.

Inter have made no secret of their interest in the 26-year-old, but their reported offer of €70million (£63m) – comprising of a two-year loan and a €60m obligation to buy – is said to have fallen significantly short of United's €83m asking price.

With media reports on Friday suggesting Lukaku is more likely to stay at United than leave, the striker suggested news is imminent.

Speaking after United's 2-0 friendly win over Perth Glory, which Lukaku missed due to injury, he told reporters: "You guys [the media] will know something next week."

Furthermore, Solskjaer expects Lukaku to feature in the Red Devils' next pre-season game against Leeds United on Wednesday, though the United manager was less definitive about whether the striker will still be at the club when the Premier League season starts.

"There's been so much speculation, but yes, he should be fit for Wednesday and he trained with the team yesterday [Friday] but it wasn't useful to risk him [against Perth], to be fair," Solskjaer said.

"Can I see him staying? Let's see when the season starts. We've not had any bids we're considering.

"All my conversations I will keep confidential, that's my privilege and I can promise them that I won't tell them our discussions."

Paul Pogba is another big-name United player being linked with a move and he refused to offer any clarification over his future after Saturday's match.

When asked about his situation, Pogba said: "Who needs to talk? There's no need."

One person who has felt the need to talk is Pogba's agent Mino Raiola, who confirmed earlier this month the France international wants to leave United.

Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United
